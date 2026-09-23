Southern Miss Will Bring Revamped Basketball Roster to Biloxi to Face Ole Miss in December
HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Although the full Southern Miss men's basketball schedule for the 2026-27 season hasn't been officially released yet, there are still a handful of games, including the Golden Eagles' Sun Belt slate, that we know for sure are happening.
One of the more exciting nonconference games this season will be a matchup at the Mississippi Gulf Coast in Biloxi with in-state rival Ole Miss on Dec. 22. The game was confirmed by Ole Miss releasing its nonconference schedule on Tuesday. As of this moment, a tip-off time hasn't been determined for that game.
Last season, head coach Jay Ladner's Golden Eagles dropped a close contest to the Rebels in Biloxi, 71-67. Star guard Isaac Taveras, who returned to the program for his senior year over the summer, led Southern Miss in that game with 20 points on 9-of-13 shooting from the floor, with seven rebounds, two assists and one steal in 30 minutes of action.
The Golden Eagles will be looking for their first win against Ole Miss in basketball since the 2011-12 season, when they won an 86-82 contest at Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg on Dec. 17, 2011. The Rebels have not played the Golden Eagles in Hattiesburg since then. The last three matchups between Southern Miss and Ole Miss have all been in Biloxi. This will be the fourth consecutive year the series will be played on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
If there was ever a year for Southern Miss to get back in the win column against Ole Miss, this might be the one. Not only is Taveras back, but the Golden Eagles also brought in several talented players from the transfer portal over the summer to make the roster become more well-rounded.
Last year's team was as tough as they come, but it lacked perimeter shooting, which ultimately became a factor down the stretch, as Southern Miss ultimately fell to eventual champion Troy in the Sun Belt Conference tournament semifinals. This season, there are several key names for Golden Eagle fans to be excited about, including returning guard Brewer Carruth, newcomers Camden Cerese, Elliot Tulip, Maximilian Blank, Brandon Weston, Cam Wallace, Anthony Igiede, Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt, Michael Montano and more.
Stay tuned to Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI for more Golden Eagles basketball coverage in the coming weeks, including a full 2026-27 schedule breakdown once it's officially released.
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Dalton Trigg is the Publisher and Managing Editor and Publisher of Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI and hosts the Nasty Bunch & Beyond podcast. Trigg graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi’s College of Business and Economic Development with a bachelor’s degree in entrepreneurship in 2016. Trigg entered the sports journalism industry in 2017, covering the Dallas Mavericks for 247Sports. He then moved to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2019, where he continued to cover the Mavs until 2024. He also hosts the Mavs Step Back podcast, which was started in 2019. Trigg has been married to his high school / college sweetheart, Amy, who also graduated from Southern Miss, for nearly 10 years now. Outside of busy work lives, they enjoy traveling together, cheering on their Eags and Mavs, and spending valuable time with family, including their beloved eight-year-old rescue dog, Chance. You can find Trigg on all social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter): @dalton_trigg.Follow dalton_trigg