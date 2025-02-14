Duke's Flagg or Stanford's Raynaud: Who is the ACC Player of the Year?
The ACC Player of the Year debate is going down to the wire.
This season, there have been some stars in the ACC: Hunter Sallis of Wake Forest, Anjrej Stojakovic from Cal, or UNC's RJ Davis, and many more, but two players are far and away the stars of the conference. Stanford's Maxime Raynaud and Duke's Cooper Flagg.
Raynaud has been a stud for Stanford this season, averaging 19.9 points, 11.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game this season. The French star has put the Cardinal back on the map, as they went from projected to finish in the bottom of the conference during the preseason, to currently being in the top six. Not only has Raynaud helped Stanford succeed, but he has also been one of the most consistent players in the ACC.
Raynaud can post up and hang out in the paint, or shoot from afar at a high clip. His 7-foot-1 frame is unstoppable, and makes it so he can be dominant in the paint. When defenders try to double, he is able to swing the ball to the corner or rise high to allow backdoor cuts, where the Stanford forwards are athletic, and able to finish at a high clip.
Outside the arc, Raynaud hits 1.7 threes per game, and is able to use his lethal pump fake to put defenders in the air, while allowing him to get downhill. His un-flashy yet dominant style of play makes it tough for defenders to stop him, or even slow him down.
In 25 games played this season, Raynaud has scored in double digits 23 times. Rebounding the ball, he has gotten double digit rebounds in 22 games. He also has 20 double doubles on the season, leading the nation.
On the other hand, Cooper Flagg is putting up 19.8 points per game, 7.6 rebounds, 4 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.2 blocks for the Duke Blue Devils. Flagg, who is just a freshman, is the projected first overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, per NBA Draft on SI and numerous other outlets. The star forward has led the Blue Devils to being the top team in the ACC, and third in the AP Poll Top 25.
“The Maine Event” is able to be physical, and use his size to his advantage, but also has a lethal mid-range jumper. He can pass the ball at a high level, and catch and shoot at a high clip. His footwork is also great, despite some late game issues. The 18-year old can jump out of the gym, and make highlight plays that make the “Cameron Crazies” go crazy.
Flagg’s incredible season is highlighted in his monster 42 point, 6 rebound, 7 assist performance against Notre Dame.
Now the biggest question is who deserves the ACC Player of the Year honor?
Raynaud is putting up a better stat line, and been more consistent, but is also a part of the team that is not likely going to be included in March Madness, plummeting his case.
Flagg isn’t putting up the same stat line, but leads a top team in the country. It also builds his case that he is a freshman, is a popular name in the media, and is widely viewed as the No. 1 pick in this summer’s NBA Draft.
The two go head-to-head on Saturday, February 15, at Cameron Indoor in Durham, NC.
Regardless of who truly will win it, both players have had phenomenal seasons and will likely go on to have great careers in the NBA in the coming months.