Former Stanford and Cal Star Enters Portal
We are a few weeks into the offseason, and there has been plenty of action in the transfer portal in recent days. On Wednesday, Oziyah Sellers committed to St. John's.
More recently, former Stanford star Andrej Stojakovic has entered the transfer portal going into his junior season.
As a freshman, Stojakovic averaged 7.8 points per game, 3.4 rebounds, and one assist. Originally, the freshman didn’t start under Jerod Haase’s system, but eventually he got the role. It was a solid freshman season where he looked to be in the teams’ future plans.
In a shocking move, Stojakovic entered the portal with three years of eligibility, hoping to find a better opportunity. He committed to Stanford’s biggest rival, Cal, making the rivalry a whole lot more interesting. Stanford ended up going 3-0 against the Golden Bears in 2024-25.
In his sophomore campaign at Cal, Stojakovic continued to shine. His 7.8 points per game from the previous season rose to 17.9, and his rebounding numbers increased from 3.4 to 4.7 per game. He truly had some marquee performances all season, which was capped off by a 37-point performance against his former team in the ACC tournament, despite the loss.
After two seasons of college ball, we now know two things.
First, Stojakovic is a phenomenal player. Second, Stanford would be a lot better if they had kept him, but he would be better as well. If the Cardinal had a starting lineup of Jaylen Blakes, Andrej Stojakovic, Oziyah Sellers, Ryan Agarwal, and Maxime Raynaud, they would surely have been a tournament team, and an even bigger threat in the ACC.
Even this season, a return for the junior would be incredible to watch, as he would surely lead the team which consists of great depth but no true star or leader just yet.
So now Stojakovic has once again entered the portal, and almost every school is taking a look at the Sacramento native. But is it truly time to go to a massive SEC or Big Ten school, or is it time to come back to Palo Alto where he has already thrived?
He could be a part of a special team while also impressing scouts with his elite play.