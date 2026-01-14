Getting Ready for a Showdown with No. 14 North Carolina at Maples

Tonight at Maples, Stanford will host No. 14 North Carolina in an ACC battle, and this is bound to be one of the biggest games of the year for both teams.

The Cardinal are coming into the game off of a tough loss at No. 23 Virginia, but that doesn’t take away what they have achieved early this season. Stanford has gone 13-4, and is currently 2-2 in ACC play.

While the Cardinal have been inconsistent, they have certainly gotten some big resumé-building wins, too. They have beaten No. 16 Louisville, Virginia Tech, Colorado, St. Louis, and Minnesota, but have lost to No. 23 Virginia, Notre Dame, Seattle, and UNLV. Stanford has had a solid start, but has an immensely tough team coming to town.

North Carolina has had a fantastic season, but they're used to great seasons. As a blue blood program, it seems like every season has similar success to this current years’. They have earned wins over No. 18 Kansas, No. 19 Kentucky, Ohio State, Georgetown, Florida State, and Wake Forest. Their only losses came to No. 11 Michigan State and SMU the last time they were on the road.

The Tar Heels roster, as always, is stacked. They are led by freshman phenom Caleb Wilson to lead the way for them. He has put up an incredible 19.5 points and 11 rebounds per game this season, showing impressive athleticism all year. Henri Veesaar, a transfer from Arizona, has put his name on the map, even potentially sneaking into an All-American spot.

He is putting up a consistent 16.9 points and 9.2 rebounds a night. In the current state of college basketball, there aren’t many big men better than Veesaar.

While he has been out most of the year due to injury, it’s hard to forget Seth Trimble, who on paper is still probably their best player, or at least certainly the most proven. He’s putting up 15.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game.

Outside of the stars, it’s hard to forget about the Tar Heels' depth. Jarin Stevenson, Luka Bogavac, and Kyan Evans all contribute in games as well. Isaiah Denis and Bogavac are both listed as probable in this game for North Carolina.

It’s going to be tough to stop North Carolina, especially with how great Wilson has played.

Stanford has great guard and center defense, but at the forward position, not as much. Unfortunately for the Cardinal, most of UNC’s offense comes from their forwards, which could spell trouble for Stanford. It’s going to take a lot out of Chisom Okpara and Ryan Agarwal defensively, but if they rise to the occasion, it could be the key to victory on Wednesday.

North Carolina has a 64.8% percent chance to win per ESPN, but Stanford beat them last season on the road, so perhaps there's a chance for a repeat tonight at Maples.

While the Cardinal don’t match up too well schematically, with the right players stepping up, Stanford does have a chance to pull off the upset. We have the final score being 78-77 in favor of the Cardinal, who once again, will step up in the big moment and get an iconic win.

Recommended Articles: