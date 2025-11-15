How Are Stanford's MBB Players Performing Thus Far?
Stanford basketball is now three games into their 2025-26 season, where they sit at 3-0, getting wins over three Big Sky opponents: Portland State, Montana, and Montana State. Throughout those games, we saw a lot about the Cardinal that shows positives and negatives of the roster as currently constructed.
Let’s start with Myles Jones, Anthony Batson Jr., Donavin Young, Evan Stinson, Jaylen Thompson, Tallis Toure, Ethan Kitch who have all either been injured, are redshirting, or have played less than five minutes this season. It’s tough to give a true analysis on players who haven’t gotten an opportunity to play yet, so we'll save them for next time.
Ebuka Okorie
There is so much to say about Okorie. He has taken a massive step up in his freshman season and looks like one of the top players, not only on the team, but in the nation. He even has Hall of Famer Dick Vitale calling him a "Diaper Dandy," which is the highest form of praise.
In all three games he has scored 20+ points, totaling 76, and he looks consistent as well, as if he will keep up his success all season as the opponents become a little tougher. Now the true questions are: How good can he be for the Cardinal, and will he get drafted to the NBA?
Chisom Okpara
Despite a slower year one from Okpara compared to expectations, he looks like a whole new player this season. He didn’t necessarily change much about his game, he is just a whole lot better at everything he does. There is potential that he is one of the top players for the Cardinal this season.
Benny Gealer
Gealer has been the same type of player for four years, but has taken big strides each season, and this past one might be his biggest. Last season when Gealer was hot, he would have 20+ points, but when he wasn't hot, he would have two. This year, his top games have been 20 pointers again, but in his bad games, there is still a great impact that he didn’t have in the past.
AJ Rohosy
Despite coming in from the DIII level, Rohosy looks like a polished player. His motor is out of this world, and when he wants to have a big game, he will. His only issues are his shot tendency being a bit high, and him not staying under enough control in the paint. But those are easy fixes, and Rohosy will be key to the Cardinal this season.
Aidan Cammann
Cammann had a tough first game, but made it up in his last two. While he was averaging 17 minutes per game last year, and that has bumped up to 24, his points per game have increased from 2.6 to 7.7. He's shooting 62.5% from the field in the early going, and taking just over five shots on average per game, up from his two last season.
He's working into his new role with the program this year, and has shown positive signs thus far.
Jeremy Dent-Smith
After being a two-time DII All-American, Dent-Smith hasn’t necessarily taken the jump Stanford fans hoped for preseason. But even in his early season struggles, the potential is clearly there, and we still believe that Dent-Smith is Stanford’s best kept secret.
Kristers Skrinda
After getting a DNP - Coach Decision in his first game, Skrinda looked like he may not get tons of minutes during his freshman year. But against Montana, Skrinda got a few minutes, and looked amazing. If Skrinda can use his low-minutes to provide a spark plug like he did against the Grizzlies, he will be an impact freshman this season.
Ryan Agarwal
There is no doubt that Agarwal hasn’t been what Cardinal fans have hoped for this season. All offseason, we expected Agarwal to be the star and go-to guy, which he hasn’t been yet this season. But after dealing with an early injury, it’s tough to expect him to shine immediately. However, Stanford absolutely needs Agarwal this season if they want to be successful this season.
Cameron Grant
It was a little surprising to see redshirt sophomore Grant get the minutes he did early into the season. It’s clear that head coach Kyle Smith wants Grant to be a shooter, and going 2-for-10 isn’t going to cut it. Most of his shooting has been done from beyond the arc, where he's shooting 1-for-9.
Grant definitely has potential with the Cardinal, but he’s going to have to excel early in his role if he wants to keep his minutes. Shooting depth is important for the Cardinal, and Grant can fit into that role perfectly if he starts hitting his shots, but as the games get tougher, the rotation will be more limited.
Oskar Giltay
The 6-foot-10 freshman has played his role perfectly. Come in for a few minutes a game, get a block, make a defensive stop, or just have an impact on the floor. Giltay has done that perfectly, and should be able to continue that in the future.