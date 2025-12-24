How Has Each Stanford Basketball Player Performed This Season?

Stanford basketball has had an interesting start to the season, filled with plenty of ups and downs. The Cardinal have earned power conference wins over Minnesota and Colorado, while also succeeding against powerful mid-majors such as St. Louis. However, disappointing losses to Seattle and UNLV do hurt Stanford’s chances at a potential March Madness run.

While team success has been pretty solid overall, the Cardinal have had tons of variance in player performances. Stars have sprouted out of nowhere, while some players have underachieved, plus plenty in between those two extremes. Let’s give a quick summary of each player thus far as we near the beginning of conference play.

Before we start, it’s important to acknowledge that Tallis Toure, Donavin Young, Myles Jones, Anthony Batson Jr, and Ethan Kitch have either seen little playing time, are redshirting, or have been injured all season. It’s tough to get a good sense of their play thus far into the season, so we'll leave those players as incomplete for now.

Ebuka Okorie

There is too much to say about how great Okorie has been. He has emerged as one of the top freshmen in the country, and is literally carrying the Cardinal to wins. He has a great finishing game, shoots the ball well, has improved on defense, and manages the game like a senior. Okorie has by far been the most impressive Cardinal this season.

Chisom Okpara

Okpara has taken a massive leap this season, truly expanding his game to be much more than the previous year. He's had great games and moments, but it's his consistent play night in and night out that makes him so valuable to the Cardinal. He will be a key veteran piece heading into conference play.

Benny Gealer

Gealer has taken possibly the biggest step of any Cardinal player this season. While it may not show up on the stat sheet, Gealer now is a threat in every aspect of the game, and plays well regardless of if he is having a night hot shooting the ball, or not. But when Gealer is going, he’s unstoppable.

AJ Rohosy

Rohosy has done a phenomenal job taking a jump from DIII to DI. He is great on both sides of the ball, and that is represented in his stats. What isn’t represented in the stats though is his great energy on and off the court, which helps the Cardinal succeed. The only knock on his game is his high shooting tendencies whenever he touches the ball, but that’s an easy fix.

Jeremy Dent-Smith

While it took some time for Dent-Smith to adapt to the DI game, it was worth the wait. He has contributed at a high level and his charm on and off the court makes the entire team better. Like Gealer, when he’s on target, he is unstoppable.

Ryan Agarwal

Agarwal had a slow start to the year, but is getting it together each game. He is making progress back towards a high level and is contributing plenty as of late. And his rebound numbers, like always, have been great for a wing.

Aidan Cammann

Cammann has been quietly averaging 6.1 points and 3.8 rebounds per game this season, while contributing to each game. He has a very similar role to last year, and is one of the best bigs on their deep bench of big men.

Oskar Giltay

Giltay has been a great contributor on the defensive end, and especially on the offensive glass. He can also score, get blocks, and play overall good defense. Giltay looks like a veteran despite being just a freshman.

Cameron Grant

Grant has been a good shooter this season, but he just needs to be much more consistent. When playing, he proved that he deserves many more minutes than last season, and that was evident in his 15 point showing against Louisiana. However, many zeros are on his stat sheet and those need to change if he wants to be a true shooter this season.

Evan Stinson

Stinson hasn’t seen as much playing time as expected, which is definitely a bit shocking due to his solid abilities. When he plays, he does alright, but the sophomore more needs to show a little more to earn those precious minutes.

Kristers Skrinda

Skrinda has shown tons of promise in his freshman season, and that should continue in the future. He can shoot, do well in the paint, and is more physical than expected with his wiry frame.

Jaylen Thompson

Thompson has seen very few minutes this season, but has been solid when he's on the court. A recent influx in minutes could see a comeback from the sophomore.

