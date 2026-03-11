Kyle Smith Makes Blunt NCAA Tournament Case For Stanford Cardinal

Heading into Tuesday's first round matchup against Pitt in the ACC tournament, it looked like Stanford needed to get at least two wins in order to punch their ticket to the dance. They wouldn't get even one, as Pitt just plain out-worked Stanford all game long. Still, the Cardinal only lost by one point despite the many flaws in their game on Tuesday.

Following the contest, Stanford head coach Kyle Smith was asked how he would be spending Selection Sunday, and what case he would like to make for his program if the committee is listening.

"I haven't given it much thought. I'll be honest, still in the heat of the moment," he said minutes after his team's loss. "We have one of the best players in the country. Got a lot of Quad 1 wins in a really competitive conference. It'd be a shame if like Oklahoma gets to go last year being 6-12 in the SEC, and the ACC doesn't get rewarded the right way.

"I think our league is awesome...But I thought it was a farce last year that the SEC got this narrative or whatever. Our league's good.

"I'd be shocked if we're not in it."

Stanford's resume

Mar 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Stanford Cardinal guard Ebuka Okorie (1) reacts in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Heading into the tournament, the reason that the Cardinal had such a shot at making the tournament is that they had five Quad 1 wins, which is more than every other team on the bubble. Those wins signify that they have the ability to compete—home or away—against some of the better teams in the country.

They also finished at just 4-3 in Quad 3 games, which means that they may have played down to their competition on occasion, which ended up costing them some key wins. While Pitt is by no means a pushover program, they had also gone just 12-19 during the regular season and just squeaked into the ACC tournament at 5-13 in conference play.

That was a game that Stanford should have won on paper. Credit to Pitt, and the other Quad 3 teams that defeated Stanford this season, though. Games aren't won on paper.

The other point that coach Smith made about Oklahoma being 6-12 in a tough conference is pointing to his belief that the ACC is just as good of a conference, and the fact that his program went 9-9 this season.

If Stanford is able to grab a spot in the tournament, perhaps coach Smith's words will hold some sway and bring the committee to look deeper into Stanford's case for a bid. He pointed to their most convincing argument, that they have a number of Quad 1 wins, which is something that not even some of the best teams in the country have to hang their hat on.

We'll find out Stanford's fate on Sunday.

