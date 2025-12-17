Stanford MBB to Host UT Arlington as Non-Conference Schedule Winds Down

This week, Stanford basketball returns to action to take on an interesting non-conference foe. The Cardinal will play UT Arlington, a member of the WAC, in the first matchup between the programs in school history.

Stanford have been struggling through a tough past few games with their one point loss against UNLV at home tends to stand out. The Cardinal have had a solid season thus far, but the UNLV, as well as the Seattle losses have proven that Stanford is only so good.

However, they have won some important games this season, and a win against the Mavericks on Wednesday would be huge for team morale.

UT Arlington has had a solid start to the season for the most part. They have earned wins over Missouri State, Evansville, Weber State, UTRGV and Stephen F. Austin, along with a pair of non-DI wins.

They have also lost three games, to New Mexico, Campbell, and Arkansas State—games that show they may not be a great mid-major. With that being said, a 7-3 start to the year is phenomenal for their program, and Stanford can’t underestimate a team like the Mavericks.

UT Arlington is led by a west coast born senior forward, Raysean Seamster, who is averaging 15.9 points and 6.9 rebounds per game as an undersized big man. They also have dynamic guard Marcell McCreary, who is putting up 12.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists, doing tons for the Mavericks offense.

Arkansas transfer Cash Chavis is putting up 9.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 4.6 assists in his sophomore campaign, and has also been a key to UTA’s early success.

While the Mavericks offense is solid, it looks like Stanford matches up very well. The Mavericks have tons of guard depth, and many contributors in the backcourt, but none in the frontcourt. This contributes to an overall undersized team that may not be able to keep up with Stanford, given that they're healthy.

With the Cardinal’s four big men all looking solid so far this season, they should have a field day with this Mavericks roster.

In addition, UT Arlington is known for playing defensive basketball and controlling the tempo well. However, Stanford plays fast, and typically controls the tempo themselves, especially with dynamic guard Ebuka Okorie running the floor.

Okorie ended up missing Stanford's previous game against San Jose State, and was listed as day-to-day just before gametime. We'll have to wait and see if that means he'll be good to go on Wednesday. If Okorie is healthy for Stanford, he should be able to control the tempo, and get UT Arlington out of their desired scheme.

Stanford comes in with an 85.5% chance to win per ESPN analytics.

We'll go ahead and say that the Cardinal come away with a victory 84-70. While the Mavericks have had a good start to the year, Stanford matches up too well, and should take advantage of their own size advantage. Playing at home is also an added bonus.

