Ryan Agarwal Getting Rythym Back with Stanford After Slow Start

Following a successful year one under new head coach Kyle Smith, Stanford basketball looked like they were headed in an upwards direction in their rebuild, hoping to bring the Cardinal back to March Madness. But after Maxime Raynaud, Jaylen Blakes, and Oziyah Sellers left the squad, whether it was to the NBA, overseas ball, or transferring, there was a clear talent gap that was left behind.

Going into the 2025-26 season, Stanford looked like they may have their next star in junior wing Ryan Agarwal.

During the 2024-25 season, Agarwal was Stanford’s fourth-best player, averaging 7.3 points and 4.9 rebounds, starting almost every game throughout the season. It looked like he would only get better in 25-26, however, the start he had was a bit disappointing.

Agarwal scored exactly two points in three of the Cardinal’s first four games of the season, and wasn’t able to get his rhythm going as many had expected. But that all changed against St. Louis, where Agarwal started to get back to the star we've become familiar with.

He put up a solid eight points and four rebounds in the win, making some key plays late in the game, one being a huge rebound to keep Stanford alive. The next game against Portland, he put up 10 points and 5 rebounds, having his first game of the year shooting above 50% from the field (4/7).

Against UNLV, he looked great as well. Agarwal had his season high 13 points to go along with three rebounds and another great shooting night. His three three pointers kept Stanford in the game and almost propelled them to victory.

Finally, against San Jose State, he had 11 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 assists in the road win. While he didn’t shoot fantastically, his impact was farther than just scoring the basketball.

There is a genuine change in Agarwal’s abilities, and it’s all been positive as the season has gone on. Early in the year, he struggled with confidence, and when missing a shot, he didn’t shoot many after. He wasn’t rebounding the way he typically does, and that resulted in a limiting of his minutes. But when he started to shine against St. Louis, everything came storming back.

Agarwal has been a great three point shooter, pulling with much more confidence than early in the year. He feels more open when making plays, and plays with a posture that looks like he wants to score every play. He rebounds the ball much better, hustles, and even in an off shooting night, Agarwal still makes the most of his now increased minutes.

It’s great to see Agarwal improving as the season has gone on. He is a great player and an even better person, and watching him succeed is great to see.

If the wing can continue his upward trajectory, we could see the star we were all expecting and hoping for at the beginning of the year, and it will certainly improve Stanford as a whole, putting them in a better position to succeed this season.

