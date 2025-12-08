Stanford Stunned at Home by UNLV

As soon as Stanford released their non-conference schedule a few months leading up to their 2025-26 men’s basketball season, hopes were high. With an “easy” non-conference slate, it looked like the Cardinal could have been a 20 or potentially even a 25-win team. However, a loss to Seattle punished those hopes, and it got a whole lot worse on Sunday.

Stanford took on UNLV in a non-conference battle where both teams hoped to move their way up the overall rankings. UNLV accomplished that goal on Sunday, while the pushing Stanford's chances down.

The Cardinal got started in the right direction with a quick 4-0 lead, but it was quickly erased by the Runnin’ Rebels. Both teams essentially went back and forth throughout the first half until the Cardinal broke out an eight point lead near the under four timeout. But UNLV went on a run of their own, and went into the half down just one.

Stanford was expected to maintain their lead going into the second half, but that's just not how things worked out. The back-and-forth game continued into the second half, and it wasn't until the under eight minute timeout that UNLV would consistently hold the lead. That said, the lead didn't grow higher than three points, so the Cardinal were also a stop and a big shot away.

With the game nearing the end, both teams traded leads, but the Rebels took advantage near the end. Every single offensive possession seemed to end in a basket of some sort, and Stanford just couldn’t stop the opposing big men, and couldn’t prevent the Rebe ls from drawing fouls.

Kimani Hamilton was on the line for UNLV with two seconds remaining, and after missing the first attempt, he made the second. Ebuka Okorie hustled to get a final shot off, but it wasn’t enough, and Stanford fell just short of a victory, 75-74, with UNLV doing just enough to pull off the upset on the road.

Arizona transfer Emmanuel Stephen, a game time decision, was the leading scorer for the Rebels, finishing with 18. Illinois transfer Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn managed the game well, ending up with 16 himself, and Kimani Hamilton found 15, including the game-winner. A mixture of star power and a great shooting night helped the Rebels to victory.

As expected, Okorie led Stanford once again in scoring with 18, despite going just 4-for-16. His ability to not only draw fouls, but make free throws (9-of-12) helped the Cardinal keep it close.

Ryan Agarwal and Oskar Giltay both had break out games, where Agarwal finished as the Cardinal's second-leading scorer with 13 off the bench, and Giltay pulled in nine offensive rebounds and 14 overall. Both helped Stanford stay in the game. Benny Gealer and Jeremy Dent-Smith were solid pieces as well, with Gealer putting up 11 points and Dent-Smith finishing with 9 off the bench.

Stanford has a five day break before taking a short trip down to San Jose, where they take on the Spartans in a Bay Area rivalry matchup. It will be the Cardinal’s first true away game this season. A win would put Stanford back in the right direction, but a loss could completely alter the direction of the Cardinal's season.

