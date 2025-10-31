Stanford's Ryan Agarwal on New-Look Offense for 2025-26 Season
Spirits are high for Stanford men's basketball after last night's win over Oregon in exhibiion play. h. The Cardinal are in year two of their program revamping under head coach Kyle Smith. In year one, things went well. Stanford went 21-14, finishing seventh in the ACC, and reaching the second round of the NIT Tournament.
However, they lost their top three scorers in Oziyah Sellers, Jaylen Blakes and Maxime Raynaud.
That leaves a big gap for a star to take over, and there is one candidate that has the potential to make it happen, and that is Ryan Agarwal. As a redshirt sophomore, Agarwal was a solid piece, averaging 7.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists. But in 2025, he’s coming for it all. Last night he scored ten points on 3-of-8 shooting in a team-high 31 minutes, also collecting five rebounds and an assist.
This season, Agarwal looks to improve on many things, but mainly, he wants to work on his shot.
“I think the main thing for me is making shots at a consistent percentage, higher than what I was at last year. I improved a lot on other aspects of my game, which kept me on the court last year, even though I wasn't shooting it the best I think I can. So I think that's the biggest thing this year.”
Agarwal’s shooting was a plus for the Cardinal, especially in late game scenarios, but he certainly can take the next jump. He shot just 28.8% from deep, numbers that should improve in the upcoming season.
Something that also will change or improve, is his role in the offense. “We're running a little bit different offense this year,” Agarwal said.
“Last year was a lot more predicated on Maxime [Raynaud]. This year was kind of more team oriented, so I think the ball will naturally just move around a little bit more. And when the ball is in my hands, I look to make plays for others and also for myself as well.
"And I think naturally they'll happen to boost maybe some of my stats. I'm big on letting things happen naturally. I don't really look to average a certain amount of points, or a certain amount of rebounds, I just kind of want to do the best I can in every single aspect of the game. And I think naturally most of my stats will improve.”
His role on the court is crucial for the Cardinal, but off the court may just be as important. As a redshirt junior, his leadership has taken a step up, and that will be immensely important if Stanford wants to complete their goals in 25-26.
“It's definitely changed every year, my role. This year, a little bit more of a leader, you know, being one of the senior guys. Well, I guess I'm a junior, but one of the older guys on the team. Just being able to show some of the younger guys around and kind of understand how we do things around here, the culture.
"I enjoy being in this type of role. And I hope I can set and inspire some other guys when they get older, to kind of be similar.”
Agarwal and the Cardinal have high hopes for the 2025-26 season, and a lot will depend on the redshirt junior taking a step up as a player, and a leader.
