Stanford Basketball Adds New 6-foot-10 Recruit
Stanford basketball just added another big time recruit. According to the BNXT league, his current league, Belgian forward Oskar Giltay has committed to Stanford. Giltay is 6-foot-10, but plays power forward, giving some much needed height to the Stanford roster. Stanford basketball has confirmed this move.
This season, Giltay played for Hubo Limburg United, where he was one of the youngest players on the roster. However, despite being just 18, he played a significant role in Hubo Limburg’s success.
Giltay played in the FIBA Europe Cup, where he averaged 6.3 points per game and 5.7 rebounds, serving as a solid piece for the Belgian side. In the first two games of the cup, Giltay had 12 and 14 points, going 11-of-15 shooting. Clearly he has signs of helping a great team, even if much younger than others.
“We are very fortunate that Oskar has decided to come to Stanford,” said coach Kyle Smith. “He has been an emerging talent in his age group in Europe, and he is a hard charging frontline big who will compete on the glass and protect the rim at a high level in the ACC.”
Watching some film, Giltay looks like a perfect big man. His main way to score is by rolling off of screens, where he finds himself typically wide open under the basket. If Benny Gealer is able to enhance his vision just a bit, a Gealer/Giltay pick and roll could be a significant threat in the ACC.
Giltay can also post up at a solidly high level, helping give a threat down low. He also is elite on offensive rebounds, whether it is via a board and layup or a putback dunk, Giltay’s athleticism is evident despite being 6’10.
“Oskar has a motor and skill set that will be suited for our skillful and dynamic backcourt,” continued Smith. “Oskar is well versed as pick and roll lob threat as well as a pick and pop post who can play on the perimeter in our five-out schemes. He pairs well with Kristers to form a great foundation for our future."
Currently, there are seven big men on the roster, not including Giltay. Although that may seem like too many, it actually works well. Stanford has many players that are good depth pieces, but they may not have found their starter just yet.
Currently, it seems like Chisom Okpara will be the starting power forward, while Aidan Cammann will be the starting center. However, Cammann’s spot may be in jeopardy as Giltay comes to town.
Giltay may be a project, but he certainly has potential with the Cardinal. In the worst case scenario, Giltay serves as another depth piece, which will enhance Stanford even further, considering their already solid depth. Giltay may break out though, and could be a key piece for Stanford to propel them as the Cardinal hope to make a run to the NCAA Tournament.
Regardless of Giltay’s role on Stanford next season, he will be impactful and raise the floor as well as the ceiling of Stanford basketball in the future.