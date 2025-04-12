Stanford Basketball Needs to Play These Five Programs in 2025
Although Stanford basketball’s season has recently wrapped up, it's never too early to take a look into next season.
Last season, Stanford’s non-conference schedule (tip-off, classic, or tournament games not included) consisted of: Denver, CSU Fullerton, Northern Arizona, UC Davis, Norfolk State, Santa Clara, Cal Poly, Utah Valley, and Merrimack.
The Cardinal could play some pretty interesting non-conference opponents, so let’s take a look at a few.
Arizona at home
The Wildcats are a great basketball program who used to be a part of the Pac-12 with Stanford. After the split up just a season ago, their rivalry was discontinued, and Cardinal and Wildcat fans surely want it back.
Two seasons ago, the No. 4 Wildcats came into Maples Pavilion confident, but left with 100 points on their head, and an 18 point loss. Regardless, Arizona had a 17-game win streak against the Cardinal, where Stanford went winless throughout the entire 2010’s decade.
Since then, it has been more even, with the Wildcats winning just five of the last nine. Adding this rivalry would be a great revival, and an awesome way to bring back connection from the old Pac-12.
Washington State on the road
Speaking of Pac-12, the Cougars are another former Pac-12 opponent who has a rivalry with Stanford. This past season, the Cardinal hired head coach Kyle Smith away from Washington State, making the game a whole lot more interesting.
Seeing another Pac-12 rivalry come back, as well as a homecoming for coach Smith, would be a super fun game to see in Pullman, WA.
Saint Mary’s at home
The Gaels have been a powerhouse for the last few seasons. Despite their small enrollment size, campus, and city, Randy Bennett has proven to be one of the better coaches in college basketball, and has given life to the Gaels.
Saint Mary’s has now been to four straight NCAA tournaments, and won three straight WCC regular season tournaments. Seeing a Bay Area rivalry between two schools that have played just twice in recent years, would be a great event.
San Francisco on the road
The USF Dons have been phenomenal the last few seasons. Head coach Kyle Smith also coached the Dons for three seasons, where they saw tons of success.
Seeing another Bay Area rivalry begin would be fantastic, especially after fans and players were robbed of playing each other in the NIT, as both teams were upset in the second round.
Harvard at home
Last but not least, the Harvard Crimson needs to come to town. The Ivy League school has always had an academic rivalry with Stanford, but it has never truly translated to the basketball court.
Over the course of 10 games, the Crimson have not won yet, making the game even more interesting. Not to mention Chisom Okpara, a current Stanford player, transferred from Harvard a season ago, adding a little more to the friendly rivalry.
These matchups need to happen, as it will add to Stanford's rivalries, and huge games that could make the Cardinal season way more enjoyable.