Stanford Basketball Officially Adds Another Top Prospect to 2026 Recruiting Class

The men's college basketball offseason is in full swing. Now that the national title game is in the rearview mirror and a champion has been crowned for the 2025-26 season, the focus shifts onto next year.

The goal for Stanford is to continue to get more competitive and prove that they not only have what it takes to compete in a loaded ACC, but also make a run towards March Madness and qualify for the tournament for the first time in over a decade.

While the program is experiencing some major roster turnover, including seeing Ebuka Okorie head to the NBA Draft, the Cardinal are also hard at work on adding pieces. Recently the program announced that they had officially signed a key member of their 2026 recruiting class, forward Drew Anderson, allowing him to become a factor into the team's approach for the upcoming campaign.

Stanford press release

STANFORD, Calif. – Kyle Smith, the Anne and Tony Joseph Director of Men’s Basketball, has announced the signing of Drew Anderson (Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.). Anderson is the fifth member of Stanford’s highly-rated recruiting class of 2026, joining Elias Obenyah, Aziz Olajuwon, Julius Price and Isaiah Rogers.

Anderson is rated as a four-star signing from 247Sports and ESPN, as a consensus top-25 player from the state of California.

A versatile, 6-foot-10 forward who can play multiple positions, Anderson averaged 21 points and 10 rebounds per game as a senior, helping Santa Margarita Catholic to back-to-back Trinity League championships in 2025 and 2026, including a 28-6 record as a senior with a top-five team ranking in California.

Anderson was named the Trinity League Co-Player of the Year, along with Christian Collins, a top-10 national recruit in the 2026 class, and he is a two-time All-Trinity League first team selection. As a senior, he was also an honoree to the All-Southern California and All-Orange County teams.

“Drew Anderson is someone we have been recruiting since we landed at Stanford. He is an achiever in the classroom and on the court that Stanford fans will love immediately," Stanford head coach, Kyle Smith, said. "Drew helped lead Santa Margarita to an outstanding season, where was named Co-Player of the Year in a strong league. He is a forward who will give us an inside/outside scoring threat with the ability to gather rebounds at a high level. He chose Stanford over other prestigious basketball programs because this is where he wants to be. We are thrilled to have him."

A star at Santa Margarita Catholic, Anderson won league Co-MVP and was named to the All-Trinity League First-team after guiding his school to a 28-6 record this season and being the face of the program once again. A 6-foot-8 forward, Anderson brings a lot of size and is a much needed addition to a Stanford team that is retooling this offseason.

"Drew is the ultimate competitor. He shows up every single day ready to compete, be coached, and do whatever is necessary for our team to have success. He consistently sets the tone with his toughness, discipline, and unselfishness," Santa Margarita Catholic head coach, Justin Bell, said. "That mindset is what separates him and is a big reason why he’s earned this opportunity. Drew has had a tremendous impact on our program and culture. He embodies everything we value: work ethic, leadership, and team-first mentality. His growth as a player has been unmatched and he’s helped elevate everyone around him. We’re incredibly proud of him and excited to see him continue his trajectory at Stanford, where he will represent their program at the highest level."