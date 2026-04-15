Stanford Loses Leading Scorer to Maryland in Transfer Portal

The Stanford basketball exodus continues. Only a couple of weeks after the Stanford Cardinal women's basketball program completed its 2025-26 season, missing the NCAA tournament for the second straight year in the process, half the roster and a couple of starters put their names into the transfer portal.

One of the players that Stanford has lost this offseason is forward Nunu Agara, who was a star for the Cardinal the previous two seasons. After a short time in the portal, Agara has decided on her next destination, committing to Maryland on Wednesday, April 15.

First reported by Talia Goodman of On3 Sports, Agara joins Maryland as a player who will likely have a big role right out of the gate, coming off of a junior campaign in which she averaged 15.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals for Stanford this past season.

Starting her college career as reserve off the bench with Cameron Brink and Kiki Iriafen on the roster, Agara has evolved into a key starter the last two seasons and will look to help Maryland return to being a powerhouse. Agara's role on the roster was huge, as she was the leader the past two seasons with Kate Paye taking over coaching duties, and the school's move to the ACC.

A former four-star recruit out of Hopkins High School in Minnesota (the same school that Paige Bueckers played at), Agara was a highly touted prospect during her high school recruitment, and chose Stanford over offers from several other schools.

A member of Team USA in the FIBA U17 Women's World Cup in the summer of 2022, Agara has experience in high leverage moments. With Maryland a perennial March Madness team, she will be relied upon to be a leader for the Terps as they look to return to the Final Four for the first time since 2015.

For Stanford, Agara's loss is just one of the many, many issues surrounding the program this offseason. Making the NCAA tournament for nearly 40 straight seasons under legendary head coach Tara VanDerveer, the Cardinal have struggled mightily under new coach Kate Paye, missing the last two tournaments and failing to be in the AP Top 25 for most of her tenure thus far.

In a season where the Cardinal were expected to bounce back, they still fell short despite finishing with a better overall win-loss record. Finishing 8-10 in ACC play for the second straight season, the Cardinal made it the WBIT but saw their title hopes dashed in the quarterfinal.

Maryland, a program that has risen to even greater heights under the leadership of head coach Brenda Frese, had another strong campaign in 2025-26, though did not achieve their goal of making a deep tournament run, losing in the first round.

Now, the Terps are ready to build a winning roster that they hope can bring it home, and Agara appears to be a key ingredient to their recipe for success.

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