Stanford Basketball Flips Four-Star Commitment From Oregon State

It’s unexpected that players will commit to a school as late as March of their senior year of high school, but it’s certainly possible. That's what happened this week, as Stanford basketball has now added another commit to their already elite class, and this one is special.

On March 23, Stanford received a commitment from four-star forward recruit Drew Anderson, who was recently committed to Oregon State.

The high school senior is ranked as the 152nd best player in the nation per 247 Sports, as well as the 24th best power forward in the country and the 17th best player in the state of California. He currently attends Santa Margarita Catholic High School down in Southern California.

Anderson recently finished his senior season as an Eagle, where he led his team to a 28-6 record. Unfortunately, they fell to Sierra Canyon, one of the best teams in the country, in the state playoffs.

Santa Margarita Catholic is ranked as the seventh-best program in California, as well as the 36th-best team in the nation. He won co-MVP of his league, alongside Christian Collins, who is the sixth-best player in the nation per 247 Sports composite. It’s clear that Anderson is an unreal player, and can hang with some of the best in the entire nation.

Anderson joins an already stacked recruiting class for the Cardinal, filled with unbelievable talent. Including Myles Jones who enrolled in campus early and redshirted his freshman season, Stanford currently has six incoming players that are ranked as four-star recruits, with Jones, Aziz Olajuwon, Julius Price, Elias Obenyah, Isaiah Rogers, and Anderson.

Jones is by far the lowest rated of the bunch, at 247th in the nation. Olajuwon is the highest rated at No. 66, while Price comes in at No. 91, Elias Obenyah is sitting at No. 102, Isaiah Rogers isn't far behind at No. 110, and Anderson is No. 152.

Anderson’s game is intriguing for a school like Stanford. His 6-foot-9 frame jumps off the page, and he uses it all to his advantage. He dunks the ball with ease, and is great around the rim.

But what separates himself as a star is his ability around the perimeter. Anderson is a stretch four, meaning he is able to shoot the basketball well and space the floor for others. Even in the post he works at a high level. Overall, he is a very complete player and a solid stretch four option.

Rankings are tough to analyze, especially considering that Ebuka Okorie was ranked outside the top 100 in last season’s class, before coming in and being the best player on the team by far. We're not saying Anderson will do the same, but there is a solid chance that he comes in and is a solid player from day one.

He’ll join an already stacked big man room, full of some solid young talent. Oskar Giltay, Kristers Skrinda, Aidan Cammann, and others will help him develop. Whether it’s early on or not, Anderson could be the next star for Stanford basketball in the not too distant future.

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