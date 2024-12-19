Stanford basketball rolls past Merrimack, improve to 9-2 on the season
The Stanford Cardinal have been rolling, and continue to do so ahead of the start of conference play. On Tuesday night, the Cardinal (9-2, 1-0 ACC) hosted Merrimack at Maples Pavilion and while it was a tight battle for all 40 minutes, it was Stanford that earned the victory, going home with the 74-68 win.
It was a big offensive day for Oziyah Sellers, who led the team with 19 points with 13 in the first half. Sellers was crucial in getting the offense going as his 8-for-11 shooting from the field and the three three-pointers that he made helped the Cardinal put together a strong enough first half that helped them avoid an upset, even though Merrimack outscored them 38-35 in the second half.
Playing a team-high 38 minutes, Sellers excelled on both ends of the floor and showed why he has been a valuable piece to the winning formula since transferring from USC.
“If I’m out there, I’m going to play my hardest at all times,” Sellers said. “Whether I’m playing 38 minutes, two minutes, one minute, I’m always going to play my hardest.”
Leading from start to finish, the Cardinal were ahead by as many as 19 points in the first half, at one point possessing a 31-12 lead with under 10 minutes to go. However, the Cardinal had a mini breakdown on defense, allowing Merrimack to end the half on a 10-2 run and by the time it was halftime, the score was only 39-30 in favor of Stanford.
While shooting less than 50% from both the field and from three, the Cardinal were able to shoot 11-for-23 from three point range, giving the team its fifth game of the season where they have made double-digit threes. Jaylen Blakes, who had 16 points in the game to go along with seven rebounds (a career high) and five assists, made all four of three point attempts, leading the Cardinal in that category.
In the second half, the Cardinal led by 12 at one point, but after finishing the game scoreless over the last 5:44, making only one out of their last nine shots, Merrimack was able to chip away and make it a close game.
But at the free throw line, Stanford came up big, making 11 second half free throws to lock up the win. Over the last 20 minutes, star big man Maxime Raynaud scored 11 points and recorded nine rebounds, ending the night with 16 points and 16 rebounds, giving him his nation leading ninth double-double of the season.
Other notables for the Cardinal include Ryan Agarwal (11 points, five rebounds, three assists) and Chisom Okpara (nine points, three rebounds).
With one final non-conference game remaining, the Cardinal will face No. 10 Oregon on Saturday, Dec. 21 at the San José Tip-Off at SAP Center before beginning preparations for an ACC game against Clemson. The game against Oregon will begin at 5 p.m. (PT) and will air on the Big Ten Network.