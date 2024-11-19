Stanford basketball star Maxime Raynaud wins the ACC Player of the Week Award
Stanford’s hot start to the season is starting to earn some much deserved recognition. Beating UC Davis in their most recent game, the Cardinal have been rolling to kick off the Kyle Smith era, starting a season 4-0 for the first time since 2019-2020.
While a new-look roster has been an extremely key contribution, it comes as no surprise that star senior Maxime Raynaud is at the center of all the early success, as his strong performances to start the new campaign have earned him the ACC Player of the Week Award, making it the first award that Stanford basketball has won as a member of its new conference.
Putting together a 33 point and 14 rebound game in the Cardinal’s 79-65 win over UC Davis, Raynaud currently is averaging 21.3 points, 12.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists thus far, with his points per game second in the ACC and his rebound average leading the conference and being third in the nation. In addition to the Davis game, Stanford also played against Northern Arizona this past week, where Raynaud dropped 22 points while recording 11 rebounds and two assists.
Overall, Raynaud averaged 27.5 points and 12.5 rebounds while shooting 56% from the field and 55% from three in those two games, leading to him winning the award. Having recorded a double-double in each of the first four games, Raynaud also leads the nation in that category.
The Cardinal will return to action on Wednesday, Nov. 20 when they host Norfolk State at Maples Pavilion. Tipoff is slated for 7:00 p.m. (PT) and will air on ACC Network Extra and ESPN+.