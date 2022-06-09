Skip to main content
Stanford hoops set to have most experienced team in Pac-12

Is this Stanford's best chance for a March Madness run?

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

After being one of the most top heavy conferences in the country, with just three legit teams the Pac-12 has a ton of top talent returning in 2022.  

One of those teams benefiting from a player or two returning are the Stanford Cardinal. After signing five-star Harrison Ingram prior to last season, there were expectations he would help the Cardinal reach the tournament and then depart for the NBA. Unfortunately for both parties neither of those things actually happened.

The Cardinal finished the year 16-16 and Ingram decided to withdraw his name from the NBA Draft in order to improve his numbers and draft stock. While 2021 may be viewed as disappointing, the Cardinal now have a five-star talent and Pac-12 Freshman of the year returning for his second year in which he could be a huge jump, like Purdue's Jaden Ivey who returned for a sophomore season.

With Ingram's return, the Cardinal are now the most experienced team in the Pac-12 as according to 247Sports, they are returning 78.5% of their scoring, 81.4% of their rebound production, 87.4%  of their assists, and 84.1% of their three point shooting production. 

Here is what 247Sports' Isaac Trotter had to say about the Cardinal:

Harrison Ingram's decision to return to Stanford for a second season changes everything for The Cardinal. Ingram, the reigning Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, is the next big thing out West, and he could lead Stanford to a breakout 2022-23 campaign. He's going to have plenty of help. Spencer Jones, Brandon Angel, Michael O'Connell and James Keefe are back. The loss of Jaiden Delaire certainly stung, but Stanford rallied to land Davidson sharpshooter Michael Jones. It's all coming together for Stanford.

With Ingram being the focal point of the offense, and a player like Davidson transfer Michael Jones entering the picture, this Stanford team may make major strides and can end what has been an eight year March Madness drought.  

 

Stanford Cardinal forward Harrison Ingram (55) dribbles against Arizona Wildcats guard Bennedict Mathurin (0) during the second half at T-Mobile Arena.
