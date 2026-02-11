Stanford Looks to Keep Season Alive Against Boston College

Stanford basketball is potentially entering one of the biggest weeks of their season, where pivotal wins and losses are on the line, dreams can be either made or broken, and their tournament hopes could ignite or fade away.

The Cardinal play two games this week, beginning with Boston College in what is the definition of a must-win game, but can Stanford pull out a victory on the road? We will see on Wednesday.

Boston College is coming into the game at 9-14 overall, sitting at 2-8 during conference play. Yes, the Eagles are certainly one of, if not the worst power conference teams in America, but they have earned some decent wins, especially during conference play.

They have beaten both Syracuse and Pitt at home this season, proving that while they may lose to mid-major opponents, they aren’t as bad as they are generally seen.

Stanford is entering the game 15-8, while sitting at 4-7 in conference play. Wins over St. Louis, North Carolina and Louisville, all currently ranked teams, are their most impressive wins. However, the Cardinal lost five in a row before Saturday’s dominant win over Georgia Tech, so it’s unclear how good the Cardinal truly are at this point in time, following the season-ending injury to Chisom Okpara.

Boston College’s roster consists of two players that do essentially everything. Guard Fred Payne is putting up 15.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game. His partner in the backcourt, Donald Hand Jr., is scoring 14.3 points and grabbing 5.0 rebounds a night. These two do everything for the Eagles, and could be tough to stop.

Stanford has gotten tons out of freshman Ebuka Okorie this season, putting up 22.4 points per game. His 40 point night on Saturday proves that the Eagles need to watch out for the guard as he can go off at any time.

In addition, the Cardinal have Benny Gealer, Ryan Agarwal, and Jeremy Dent-Smith, offensive weapons at the three point line, and underrated defensive stars, as well as AJ Rohosy cleaning up the boards and scoring in the paint with his physicality and growing confidence.

Even recently, the Cardinal have received big-time production out of Aidan Cammann, who could be an underrated player for Wednesday's road game.

The key to the game is simple. Can Stanford stop the guard play that the Eagles have to offer? If so, this game won’t be close. If they can’t, Boston College potentially could get it done at home if Stanford has trouble scoring.

ESPN analytics gives Stanford a 60.6% chance to win on the road.

We are going to pick the Cardinal to win this one. Boston College is one of the worst offenses in America, scoring just 67.3 points per game, ranking last amongst power conference teams and 339th out of 365 teams in the country.

In addition, the Eagles’ depth will have a hard time competing with Stanford’s. Those two reasons have us leaning heavily towards the Cardinal, though we'll be conservative with the final score projection, at 78-71 Stanford.

This is certainly one to tune into this Wednesday if you’re looking for a mix of star players, physical defense, and a basketball game that may go down to the wire. Plus, this one will play a role in Stanford's NCAA tournament hopes if it goes the wrong way.

