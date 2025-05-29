Stanford MBB 2025-26 Conference Schedule Released
Stanford Men’s Basketball has revealed their conference opponents for the upcoming season. The season is still five months away, but the ACC has unveiled the matchups for next season. With many interesting matchups, let’s take a look at what was released today.
The home games announced were Cal, Clemson, Duke, Georgia Tech, Louisville, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Pitt, and SMU.
On the road, the Cardinal will take on Boston College, Cal, Florida State, Miami, NC State, Notre Dame, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest.
A few things clearly stood out among the rest.
Stanford will be playing a home and home against Cal once again. No surprises here, as the Bay Area teams have met every year multiple times regardless of conference. Last season the Cardinal swept the season series, as well won a third victory in Charlotte during the ACC tournament. Getting multiple games against the Golden Bears should help the Cardinal pad their record.
The Cardinal also have a home and home against Notre Dame, in the spot that SMU was in last year. It is a great rivalry revamp, considering their yearly football matchup, and could surely carry to basketball. The Irish escaped the Cardinal in South Bend last year, which the returning players will certainly remember and want to get back at the Irish.
Maples Pavilion will be hosting some massive games along with the rivalries next season, including Duke, North Carolina, Louisville, and Clemson. Duke is widely considered as the top basketball program in the nation, with tons of history. Coming off of a Final Four appearance, the Blue Devils will want to cut down the nets next season, but the Cardinal won’t make it easy.
North Carolina is coming off of a massive down year where they barely made the tournament. Last season, Stanford took down the Tar Heels on the road, courtesy of a Jaylen Blakes game winner that shocked Chapel Hill. The Cardinal will look to follow up with another victory, while the Tar Heels will hope to get a bit of revenge after that devastating loss.
Stanford went 0-2 against Louisville last season, with the second one being most notable. In a tie game with just a few seconds left, a loose ball landed in the hands of Chucky Hepburn, who hit a mid-range shot for the win. Stanford will surely hope to get back at them, especially Chisom Okpara, who was given much more blame for the loss than was deserved.
On the road, Stanford struggled against Clemson, who ended up being a tournament team. The Cardinal led at many points during the game, but just couldn’t get it done. Next season, it will be a great contest between two good programs.
Overall, the matchups are positive. Seeing rivalry games and ranked matchups on The Farm next season will be fun to watch, and make Maples Magic even better in the upcoming season.