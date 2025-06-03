Stanford MBB to Host North Carolina Next Season
Stanford men's basketball has a fun conference matchup this season. The Stanford basketball conference schedule hs been released, with a few amazing games to circle on the calendar. One of which being North Carolina, who will visit Stanford after hosting the Cardinal in Chapel Hill last January.
This matchup may not be appealing to a general fan, but if we dive a bit deeper, we can see that this will be a marquee matchup for the 2025-26 season.
Last year, North Carolina hosted Stanford for an ACC matchup. Although the Tar Heels had struggled all year, their idea of ‘struggle’ was a lot better than Stanford’s. In a down Tar Heel season and a positive season for the Cardinal, North Carolina was still a few spots ahead in the conference standings.
Going into a game at the Dean Dome, Stanford were heavy underdogs. But throughout the first half, the Tar Heels couldn’t build more than a five point lead. But this was expected from the Cardinal, who had played fairly well on the road in the first half before routinely blowing games in the second half. But that day was different.
Stanford trailed by one at the half, but actually got better in the second half. Another incredible performance by senior leader Maxime Raynaud propelled the Cardinal to a close game late.
With the Tar Heels up one and 24 seconds left on the clock, a familiar face was at the free throw line. Jaylen Blakes, who had played at Duke his entire career before transferring to Stanford for his final year of eligibility, had broken out after a move west, and wanted to let his former rivals know his name.
Blakes hit both free throws to take the lead, but North Carolina guard Seth Trimble hit one back to tie it. With just a few seconds left, the Cardinal needed the ball in Blakes’ hands. He dribbled down the court, stepped back for a mid-range shot, and hit it as time expired. It was Stanford’s marquee win of the season.
With the Tar Heels coming to town, they will be after a little bit of revenge after last season's stunner. However, the Cardinal won’t just give it to them.
Despite losing their three top players, the Cardinal reloaded, bringing in six solid recruits, and developing a majority underclassmen group. Stanford’s star power won’t be as evident, but they surely will be back and competing with their depth being their new strength.
North Carolina, on the other hand, has had similar success during the offseason. The Tar Heels brought in eight players, including two five-star prospects and a pair of impact transfers Jarin Stevenson and Henri Veesar, among others. They did lose four important pieces though in Elliot Cadeau, Ian Jackson, Ven-Allen Luben, and Jalen Washington.
Next season when the Tar Heels come to town, they will be ready and will likely give Stanford their best shot. With the hope to get back at the Cardinal, North Carolina has a solid roster and amazing program prestige. But Stanford will be ready.
The feeling of beating a program like North Carolina's had to feel amazing for this group, and they will want to experience that again. With a reloaded roster, Stanford surely will give the Tar Heels a contest next season.