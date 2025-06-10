Stanford Men's Basketball Names Eric Reveno as General Manager
Stanford Basketball made a big improvement for the upcoming season. The program has officially promoted Eric Reveno to general manager. Before the role, Reveno was the Associate Men's Basketball Head Coach to Kyle Smith, and he will continue in that role as well.
“I am honored to step into this role at a time of existential change in college athletics,” said Reveno. “The opportunity to help shape the future of Stanford Basketball – supporting our student-athletes, coaches, and campus – is both humbling and energizing. We have the opportunity to develop amazing young men, build championship teams and impact all of college athletics.”
Before his coaching career, he began as a player on The Farm. He competed for four seasons for the Cardinal, playing 116 games over four years (1985-87, 89), and captained the team as a national powerhouse in those seasons.
Reveno has had a decorated head coaching career, starting at Stanford under Mike Montgomery (1997-2004). Reveno was a part of eight years of Montgomery’s tenure, with seven resulting with a winning record and one of which ending in the NIT championship. He also had two years with Trent Johnson (2004-06).
“Rev has been running point on half of this stuff for years, now we’re just making it official,” said Smith. “He knows how to get things done, he challenges our thinking, and he always puts the players first. Having him as General Manager gives us a real edge in a landscape that is changing fast.”
After some time at Stanford, Reveno accepted a job at Portland, to be the head coach of the Pilots of the WCC. He led Portland to a successful decade, and even won conference coach of the year in 2008-09. 16 of his graduates went on to play professionally.
Reveno is now back on The Farm, where he is helping Kyle Smith turn the Cardinal from a mediocre program to a national powerhouse, and are taking valuable steps in the right direction. After a 21-14 season where Reveno was the Associate Head Coach, he has now been offered a general manager role with the program, a big step in his career, as well as a big step for Stanford basketball.
This marks a change in men’s basketball. With the college game turning more into professional ball as each day goes by, roles such as general manager are crucial to a team's success.
It all started when NBA Analyst Adrian Wojnarowski quit his position as the news breaker at ESPN to become the GM of St. Bonaventure. Many famous athletes have been taking over their programs’ GM position, such as Stephen Curry with Davidson and Trae Young with Oklahoma.
However, it is definitely a better idea to have a coach be assigned the position, as they will be around the program on a day-to-day basis, as well as in the building when those recruits potentially arrive to play ball.
Overall, this is a big change for Reveno and the entire basketball program. With an important season in front of us, and countless off-seasons that need assistance in the future, having such a successful coach filling a general manager role could be the key to success in the current state of the college game.