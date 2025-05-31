Stanford Men's Basketball to Host Duke
Earlier this week, the ACC revealed each team's conference schedule. Stanford has many interesting opponents scheduled, but one clearly stood out above the rest. Stanford will be hosting the Duke Blue Devils next season.
Duke is the epitome of college basketball. The Blue Devils have been incredible throughout history, becoming widely regarded as the best program in the sport. Some of college basketball’s best names come from Durham: Christian Laettner, Grayson Allen, Zion Williamson, JJ Redick, Cooper Flagg, and a whole slew of others.
Head Coach Mike Krzyzewski has truly led the program to glory and proved himself as the greatest coach of all time. With the departure of Coach K just three seasons ago, Jon Schayer has taken the reins and done a phenomenal job in the seasons that have followed.
This past season the Blue Devils dominated the ACC, and were the top team in the country for a portion of the season. In March, Duke went to the Final Four before falling to the Houston Cougars. Despite the appearance, many considered it to be a down year for Schayer, Flagg, and the Devils. Flagg is now projected to be the No. 1 pick, headed to the Dallas Mavericks, who won the draft lottery.
This upcoming season, Schayer has reloaded his roster. Losing top three players Cooper Flagg, Kon Kneuppel, and Khaman Maluach to the NBA Draft, it looked like the Blue Devils could struggle (for them, at least) going into 2025-26.
However, the additions of Cameron Boozer, Cayden Boozer, Dame Sarr, Sebastian Wilkins, and more to pair with Isaiah Evans and Caleb Foster, they will surely be a top team in the nation next season. Stanford is facing a similar situation, losing a few top players but keeping the majority of their team. Although the Blue Devils have the better stars, Stanford may have more depth on their roster.
Last season, Duke dominated at home, winning 105-70. However, making the trip out West isn’t easy. Just ask nine of the ten ACC opponents who came in to Palo Alto and went home with a loss.
It will also be a matchup between two former Brewster Academy teammates. Ebuka Okorie and Sebastian Wilkins were the top two players on the National four seed out of New Hampshire. With Okorie going West to Palo Alto and Wilkins going East to Durham, a homecoming game would be great to see the two former teammates go head to head.
This one will surely be an incredible game, and will definitely get Stanford fans showing up to pack out Maples Pavilion. It will certainly be a highlight of the season for the Cardinal.