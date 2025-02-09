Stanford Men's Basketball Wins Thriller Against NC State
There goes my hero, watch him as he goes. From the lyrics of the Foo Fighters, that is exactly what happened on Saturday night when Stanford men's basketball (16-8, 8-5 ACC) took home the one point win over NC State, 74-73, thanks to a last second shot from guard Ryan Agarwal.
With eight seconds to go, and Stanford trailing 73-72, Agarwal drove down the court and managed to find an open lane to the basket. Driving to the hoop, Agarwal put the ball in, giving Stanford the lead with barely any time left. After NC State (9-14, 2-10 ACC) failed to convert on the final possession, Stanford ended up victorious.
Once again, Maxime Raynaud was the star of the show for the Cardinal, recording a nation-leading 20th double-double after dropping 25 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. With his 20th, Raynaud now ties the program's single season record, which Adam Keefe originally set back in 1991-92.
The Cardinal started off slow and trailed most of the first half, being down 33-29 at the halftime break. But eventually, the Cardinal were able to tie things up at 41-41 by the first timeout of the second half. During that time, Raynaud scored nine of Stanford's first 14 points of the second half. This helped Stanford really take over, eventually taking a nine point lead (61-52) with under nine minutes to go.
However, NC State continued to fight, and with 17 second left they regained the lead at 73-72. After Agarwal's shot, NC State attempted a three at the buzzer, but it failed to fall.
Aside from Agarwal, who finished with nine points, eight assists and seven rebounds, and Raynaud, other notables for Stanford include Oziyah Sellers (12 points), Chisom Okpara (10 points) and Evan Stinson (10 points). Stinson's 10 points is a new career high for him.
For the game, Stanford shot 50% from the field, which was key in the program winning its 13th home game out of the 15 that it has played at Maples. Next up for Stanford is a road matchup against Georgia Tech on Wednesday, Feb. 12. The game is slated for a 4 p.m. (PT) tip and will air live on the ACC Network.