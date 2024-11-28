Stanford stumbles against GCU, ending undefeated start to the season
The undefeated start for the Stanford Cardinal men's basketball program comes to an end. On Tuesday, they traveled to Southern California to take part in the Acrisure Holiday Classic and took on Grand Canyon for the first time in school history, falling 78-71 to snap the six game winning streak to start the season.
Star big man Maxime Raynaud led the way with 29 points and 11 rebounds, putting together his seventh double double and continuing his strong season, but it was not enough as the Antelopes went on a late run to take home the upset. Raynaud entered the night as the nation’s rebound leader and now becomes the first Stanford Cardinal since Reid Travis in 2018 to have seven straight double doubles.
Getting out to a 20-13 lead through the first eight or so minutes of action, GCU kept things close and while Raynaud continued to play well, scoring the team’s final five out of seven first half points, GCU kept pace and was only down 33-32 at the half. Entering the second half, the Cardinal led for the first eight minutes, but a 16-5 run in the middle of the half flipped the script and gave GCU the lead, and ultimately, the win.
Other notables for Stanford include Jaylen Blakes (22 points, five assists and six rebounds) and Oziyah Sellers (12 points). Blakes made all nine of his free throw attempts and continued to be the star that the Cardinal needed him to be when he transferred to The Farm. Overall for the night, the Cardinal shot well from the line, going 19-for-24, but only made four out of its 22 three point attempts.
Looking to regroup, the Cardinal will return to action on Saturday, Nov. 30 to take on Cal Poly. Tip off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. (PT) and will air on ACC Network Extra.