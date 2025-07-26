Could Stanford MBB Go Undefeated in Non-Conference Play in 2025?
Stanford basketball is just a few months away from finally being back, and we are already getting a good sense of the Cardinal’s schedule for 2025. To go along with the ACC’s release of conference schedules, head coach Kyle Smith, GM Eric Reveno, and the rest of the staff are scheduling some pretty electric non-conference matchups.
Last season, the Cardinal thrived in the non-conference, losing to just Grand Canyon, Cal Poly and Oregon. But could they do even better this season?
Stanford currently has four set in stone non-conference games: at home vs UNLV, and three neutral site games, consisting of Colorado, Minnesota, and one of Santa Clara and Saint Louis. Could Stanford men's basketball go Undefeated in Non-Conference Play in 2025?
Over the offseason, Stanford has made lots of changes. They lost their top three scorers: Maxime Raynaud, Jaylen Blakes, and Oziyah Sellers. However, those were the only players they lost in the rotation, and now seem to have some pretty solid, and perhaps even underrated depth.
To add, breakout candidates are left and right, such as Ryan Agarwal, Benny Gealer, Chisom Okpara, Aidan Cammann, Donavin Young, and Jaylen Thompson.
First they take on UNLV. Last season, the Rebels went 18-15, losing all six matchups against Power Five opponents by an average of 15. Over the offseason, the Rebels lost guard Dedan Thomas Jr. to LSU, leaving them without a star. In fact, they lost their top nine scorers either to the portal or to graduation. Beating the Rebels seems like it should be achievable for the Cardinal.
In the Acrisure Invitational, they begin by taking on Minnesota, a struggling power program. Last season, the Golden Gophers consistently had poor performances, but did have a late surge where they beat Michigan, Iowa, and Oregon in a three-game stretch. They finished the season 15-17.
Over the offseason, they lost their do-everything guy in Dawson Garcia, as well as their next three scorers to the portal. However, they have not committed yet, giving the Gophers a bit of hope for 2025.
They also brought in nine new transfers, including Cade Tyson from North Carolina. Minnesota’s upcoming season is a big question mark, giving the Cardinal a good chance to take advantage.
Both Santa Clara and Saint Louis do have dynamic returners such as Carlos Stewart Jr. and Robbie Avila, depth looks like an issue for both teams. Regardless of who wins, playing in the back end of a back-to-back will be tough against Stanford, who have legitimate depth.
Finally, Colorado is the fourth game in the non-conference schedule. After going just 14-21 in year one of their Big 12 stint, they lost seven players to the portal and brought in just two. However, the Buffs have won the last seven matchups against Stanford, which will make it a bit more interesting.
Although just four games are scheduled, no team returns the same talent as the Cardinal, and they don’t have the level of breakout candidates that Stanford does. With big game programs but not necessarily big name talent pools this year, Stanford’s non-conference resume could give them a big push come NCAA Tournament time.