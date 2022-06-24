Where every Pac-12 player was selected in the NBA Draft

On Thursday night, 58 college and international prospects got to see their dream's come true after hearing their name called during the NBA Draft.

This year's class featured six Pac-12 players hearing their name called, three of which came in the first round. Six draftees by the conference was good enough to finish fourth in terms of players drafted by conference as the Big 10 led the way with nine, followed by the SEC at eight, and the ACC at seven.

Unfortunately there were no Stanford Cardinal selected in the draft for the first time since 2018, ending what would have been a four year streak of having at least one player selected.

That will likely have the chance to change next season as former five-star Harrison Ingram, who prior to this last season was viewed as a first round lock, returned to the Farm to improve his draft stock.

Some of the conference's most notable players will no longer be playing at their respective college, so let's take a look at where they will begin their NBA careers.