Skip to main content
Where every Pac-12 player was selected in the NBA Draft

Where every Pac-12 player was selected in the NBA Draft

The conference was well represented during the 2022 NBA Draft

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The conference was well represented during the 2022 NBA Draft

On Thursday night, 58 college and international prospects got to see their dream's come true after hearing their name called during the NBA Draft.

This year's class featured six Pac-12 players hearing their name called, three of which came in the first round. Six draftees by the conference was good enough to finish fourth in terms of players drafted by conference as the Big 10 led the way with nine, followed by the SEC at eight, and the ACC at seven.

Unfortunately there were no Stanford Cardinal selected in the draft for the first time since 2018, ending what would have been a four year streak of having at least one player selected. 

That will likely have the chance to change next season as former five-star Harrison Ingram, who prior to this last season was viewed as a first round lock, returned to the Farm to improve his draft stock. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Some of the conference's most notable players will no longer be playing at their respective college, so let's take a look at where they will begin their NBA careers.

Jabari Walker, Colorado

Colorado Buffaloes forward Jabari Walker (12) reacts in the second half against the Arizona Wildcats at the CU Events Center.

Drafted No. 57 by the Portland Trailblazers 

Isaiah Mobley, USC

Southern California Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) drives to the basket against Miami Hurricanes forward Anthony Walker (1) during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Drafted No. 49 by the Cleveland Cavaliers 

Christian Koloko, Arizona

Arizona Wildcats center Christian Koloko (35) dunk the ball again Houston Cougars forward Fabian White Jr. (35) during the second half in the semifinals of the South regional of the men's college basketball NCAA Tournament at AT&T Center.

Drafted No. 33 by Toronto Raptors 

Peyton Watson, UCLA

Peyton Watson (UCLA) shakes hands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the number thirty overall pick by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft at Barclays Center.

Drafted No. 30 by the Oklahoma City Thunder (Traded to Denver Nuggets)

Dalen Terry, Arizona

Arizona Wildcats guard Dalen Terry (4) reacts in the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena.

Drafted No. 18 by the Chicago Bulls 

Benedict Mathurin, Arizona

Arizona Wildcats Benedict Mathurin (0) during a team practice for the NCAA Tournament South Regional at AT&T Center.

Drafted No. 6 by the Indiana Pacers 

A general view after the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft at Barclays Center.
Basketball

Where every Pac-12 player was selected in the NBA Draft

By Kevin Borba1 minute ago
Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw (left) after the game after losing to Utah Utes at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Some of David Shaw's most interesting answers from PFF's Twitter Space

By Kevin Borba1 hour ago
USATSI_13471384
Football

Previewing Stanford's Week 3 matchup at Washington

By Kevin BorbaJun 23, 2022
Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw runs out with the players before the start of the game against the UCLA Bruins at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Where does David Shaw rank among Pac-12 coaches?

By Kevin BorbaJun 23, 2022
Stanford Cardinal offensive tackle Walter Rouse (75) celebrates after the game against the Washington Huskies at Stanford Stadium.
Recruiting

Stanford lands commitment from offensive lineman Luke Baklenko

By Kevin BorbaJun 23, 2022
Stanford Cardinal players huddle before the start of the game against the California Golden Bears at Stanford Stadium.
Recruiting

Stanford makes top 4 of elite four-star defensive lineman Enow Etta

By Kevin BorbaJun 23, 2022
Stanford Cardinal running back Toby Gerhart (7) runs with the ball in front of the San Jose State Spartans defense during the third quarter at Stanford Stadium. Stanford defeated San Jose State 42-17.
Football

Stanford and San Jose State football set to revive Bill Walsh Legacy Game

By Kevin BorbaJun 22, 2022
Stanford Cardinal head coach Jerod Haase reacts during the second half against the Washington Huskies at Maples Pavilion.
Recruiting

Andrej Stojakaovic opens up about Stanford visit

By Kevin BorbaJun 22, 2022