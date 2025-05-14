Who Should Stanford Basketball Schedule Face in Non-Conference Action?
Although the 2025-26 Stanford basketball season is still months away, their non-conference has been a big talking point of late. A few days ago, Purdue released their full non-conference schedule for the 2025-26 season. Along with them, a few other teams have announced marquee matchups taking place next season.
Stanford has yet to release any news, outside of their Acrisure Series entry. With that being said, let’s take a look at what their non-conference schedule could/should look like.
Game 1: Home vs Sac State
The Hornets have made some massive changes this offseason, such as hiring former NBA players Mike Bibby and Shaquille O’Neal as a part of their staff. To add, internet sensations Mikey Williams and Shaqir O’Neal will be on their roster, making their team more interesting. It would be a fun opening game that would bring some eyes to Cardinal basketball, and an expected victory at home.
Game 2: Away at Kent State
Last season, the Golden Flashes took down Stanford in the second round of the NIT. It was a game that Stanford surely wants back. Head coach Kyle Smith should want to schedule a rematch, this time on the road, to prove themselves early.
Game 3: Home vs Cal State Northridge
Stanford faced the Matadors last season in the NIT, and came out with an 18 point victory. It was a fun in-state matchup, and CSU Northridge had a great time, according to head coach Andy Newman. Seeing a return would be another fun game to open up the year.
Game 4: Away at Saint Mary’s
Hopefully after a 3-0 start, things get a little tougher. The Cardinal should go up to Moraga and pack out the UCU before proving who the best program in the best area truly is. Coach Smith formerly coached the Gaels, so a return to the East Bay would be an interesting matchup.
Acrisure Series:
The Feast Week Series takes place in Palm Desert, CA. The current list is 17 teams long, but it's unclear if they are finished adding teams or still going. The current teams are: Iowa, Colorado, Minnesota, San Francisco, Tulsa, Northern Iowa, Washington, Santa Clara, San Jose State, Cal Baptist, San Diego, Nevada, Loyola Chicago, Pepperdine, Grand Canyon, Fresno State, and Stanford.
Last season, Stanford wasn’t featured in the official tournament, but played in a showcase against Grand Canyon, where they fell 78-71. Hopefully this season they are selected to play in the tournament, where they will likely play 3-4 games.
Game 5: Home vs USC
The Cardinal and Trojans have been bitter rivals for years. Although the rivalry stopped last season with both teams departing for different conferences, the two need to match up once again. Last time the Trojans came to Maples, fans packed out the stadium to watch Stanford get a 30 point victory over future Cardinal Oziyah Sellers, and NBA players Isaiah Collier and Bronny James.
Game 6: Away at Washington State
Kyle Smith has coached for many programs, but most recently was Washington State before Stanford. As the Cougar head coach, he brought Wazzu to the March Madness and won Pac 12 Coach of the Year before coming to the Farm. A return game to Pullman would have mixed emotions for both sides, but nonetheless a great matchup and former Pac 12 rivalry revamped.
Game 7: Home vs Harvard
After a few tougher tests, Stanford gets to lay back in this one. Harvard has been a solid Ivy League team, but has struggled to get over the hump. Losing Chisom Okpara to Stanford was one of the reasons, so seeing the Cardinal match up could be interesting. To add, Stanford and Harvard are well known as two of the best academic schools in the world, so basketball IQ will surely be present on both sides.
Game 8: Home vs Arizona
Two seasons ago, Stanford hosted Arizona, and got an 18 point upset over the then ranked #4 Wildcats. The rivalry would be an interesting revamp from the Pac 12, and a tough test for the Cardinal, as the Wildcats return Trey Townsend and bring in a freshman duo of Brayden Burries and Koa Peat.
Game 9: Away vs Florida
Finally, Todd Golden and Kyle Smith can meet against each other for the first time. After Golden has been an assistant to Smith for years at Columbia and San Francisco, they have not met as head coaches just yet. What better time to schedule that showdown than coming off a national championship, which could provide Stanford with one of the toughest but most fun tests they could get.
Overall, Stanford basketball has very interesting non-conference games that they could schedule. Although nothing has been released just yet, surely we will get some updates soon on who Stanford will take on next season.