Former Stanford basketball star to play in NBA Cup final with Milwaukee Bucks
The 2024-25 NBA season has been a memorable one thus far, with the early portion of the campaign filled with moments that will always be remembered in history. For the second year in a row, the league has put together an in-season tournament, modeled after European soccer, to give each team a chance to play in playoff caliber games in the middle of the season.
Consisting of a group stage and a knockout round, all 30 teams vie for the chance to hoist the Emirates NBA Cup, with the Los Angeles Lakers coming in as the reigning champions. However in this year’s final, the Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder, in a matchup that will feature former Stanford basketball star Brook Lopez.
The Bucks went 4-0 in the group stage as a member of Group B, which consisted of the Detroit Pistons, Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors and Indiana Pacers, the Bucks proceeded to take down the Orlando Magic in the quarterfinals and the Atlanta Hawks in the semifinals, putting them in the finals against the Thunder with an undefeated tournament record.
After starting the season off 2-8, with some even calling for the team to move on from head coach Doc Rivers, the Bucks then turned things around and got back over .500 by the end of November and now sit at 14-11 heading into the tournament final in Las Vegas.
In six cup games so far this season, Lopez has averaged 10.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists while having gotten the start in every matchup. Despite his averages being significantly lower than last year, Lopez still has been a very reliable player for Milwaukee in a season where it is doing whatever it can to return to championship form.
Lopez, who has been on the Bucks since the 2018-19 season, has continued to shine as the team’s starting center and is currently averaging 11.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists while being a major force as an interior defender.
A huge part of the Bucks’ championship in 2021, Lopez has also earned many other accolades since arriving in Milwaukee as well, being named to the NBA All-Defensive First Team in 2023 and the NBA All-Defensive Second Team in 2020.
Dating back to his Stanford days, playing for the Cardinal alongside his twin brother Robin from 2006-2008, Lopez has been great. If he can be a big part of the Bucks returning to glory this year, then there is no doubt that he will have a legacy that will forever be remembered not only in the city of Milwaukee, but within the entire NBA.
The game between the Bucks and the Thunder will be held tonight, Tuesday, December 17 at 5:30 PST and can be seen locally on ABC. The contest will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, which is typically the home of the Las Vegas Golden Knights.