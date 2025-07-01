SI

Myles Turner Signs With Pacers' Eastern Conference Foe After NBA Finals Run

Myles Turner has signed with the Bucks after helping lead the Pacers to the 2025 NBA Finals.
Myles Turner has signed with the Bucks after helping lead the Pacers to the 2025 NBA Finals. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In the wake of the Indiana Pacers' NBA Finals loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, coach Rick Carlisle calls retaining center Myles Turner the team's "No. 1 priority" in free agency.

It appears that the loss of Tyrese Haliburton for most, if not all, of the upcoming 2025–26 season changed the equation for the Pacers front office.

Turner has signed a four-year, $107 million deal with another Eastern Conference team, the Milwaukee Bucks. The fourth year of the deal—2028–29—is a player option for turner, and the deal features a 15% trade kicker, per Shams Charania.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

