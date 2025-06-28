Sacramento Kings Big Men After Drafting Maxime Raynaud
A former Stanford Cardinal is staying in Northern California. After going undrafted in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft, Maxime Raynaud went into day two as one of the best players available. When the Sacramento Kings went on the clock at pick 42, they decided to take Raynaud, adding even more depth to an already strong group of big men.
Both Jake LaRavia and Trey Lyles are expected to hit free agency, but the Kings could bring back at least one of those guys. Assuming only one of them comes back, that opens up another spot for Raynaud to see the floor, allowing the Kings to potentially use him as a power forward along with center.
But in terms of guys who are set to return, that could create a tough situation for the former Stanford star. Domantas Sabonis, the Kings marquee player, is entrenched as the team's starting center.
Entering the second season of a four-year deal that he signed with the team, Sabonis is a three-time All-Star, three-time NBA rebouding leader and a two-time All-NBA Third Team selection and has evolved into a top player in the league. The Kings are building around him, making it unlikely that Raynaud supplants him.
After Sabonis is Jonas Valanciunas, a well-respected veteran in the league. Entering year two of a three-year deal that he signed with the Washington Wizards before being traded to the Kings, he figures to play a big role off the bench. When it comes to getting reps at center, at least in year one, Raynaud faces a lot of competition if Valanciunas sticks on the roster.
However, Raynaud is a versatile player and with the NBA being almost positionless in today's era, Raynaud could carve out a role as a power forward. Keegan Murray is the starter, but after him, there are spots up for grabs.
LaRavia and Lyles' contract situations will make a difference but assuming that neither or only one comes back, Raynaud may be looked at to fill the void. The Kings missed the playoffs for the second straight season and will most likely make a number of changes with GM Scott Perry now in charge, giving Raynaud the chance to really prove himself.
Raynaud slipped further than expected in the draft, at one point expected to go in the latter part of the first round to the Orlando Magic. But he was available for the Kings to take late in the draft, and if he is anything as advertised, he could go down as the biggest steal of this year's draft.
Scoring 20 points and recording nine rebounds in the 5-on-5 game at the NBA Combine, Raynaud showed that he can compete against the best, and will put that notion to the test when he steps out onto an NBA floor for the first time this fall.