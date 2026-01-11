Kings’ Dennis Schröder Gets Three-Game Suspension for Attempting to Hit Luka Dončić
Back on Dec. 28, the Kings suffered a blowout 125–101 loss to the Lakers—but the game wasn’t the only thing they lost that night.
The NBA is suspending Sacramento guard Dennis Schröder for three games after he tried to hit a player after that game, it announced Saturday evening. According to Chris Haynes of Amazon, that player was Los Angeles guard Luka Dončić.
“The incident occurred approximately 40 minutes following the Kings’ 125–101 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers,” the league said in its statement. “Schröder sought out the player in an arena hallway and initiated the confrontation.”
Schröder, 32, has played 13 years in the NBA for 10 different teams. He’s a 13.9 point-per-game lifetime scorer, and has averaged 13 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game for the Kings this year. He is also an accomplished international player, having won the World Cup in 2023 and EuroBasket in 2025.
Sacramento’s next three games are against the Rockets, Los Angeles and the Knicks. At 8-30, the Kings are pacing for their worst record since going 17-65 in 2009.