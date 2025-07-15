Sacramento Kings Rookie to Sit in Summer League Game vs. Suns
The Sacramento Kings are off to a 2-0 start in Summer League action following wins against the Orlando Magic and Chicago Bulls. On Monday night they'll be facing the Phoenix Suns (tip-off at 7 p.m.). They'll be short-handed, however, as former Stanford Cardinal Maxime Raynaud has reportedly been ruled out for this contest.
According to Sean Cunningham of KCRA News in Sacramento, Raynaud is sitting due to right wrist soreness.
Raynaud should be considered day-to-day at this point, and we'll be able to see how he's progressed ahead of Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
In two Summer League games, Raynaud has put up 33 points, 11 rebounds and four assists on 14-of-26 shooting from the field, which includes 3-of-9 from three. He's been a big focus for the Kings in two games, along with first round selection Nique Clifford, who has been impressive in his own right.
The Kings rookie duo has Kings fans excited, and even had local radio host Carmichael Dave saying that he'd prefer to watch Raynaud and Clifford get big minutes in their rookie seasons and allow them to develop, rather than chasing another .500-ish season.
All this is to say that the fans and members of the media are excited about these two new additions to the roster, and people in Sacramento are already talking up former Stanford big man Maxime Raynaud.
In college, Raynaud was a double-double machine, averaging 20.2 points and 10.6 rebounds per game, and he has even alluded to the fact (which head coach Kyle Smith has backed up) that there may be another dimension to his game on the way with the Kings.
The Sacramento Kings finished with a 40-42 record in 2024-25, good for ninth place in the Western Conference. They ended up losing the play-in game to the Dallas Mavericks, 120-106. There is still work to be done to get the Kings into legitimate championship contention, but both Clifford and Raynaud appear to be solid pieces to help them achieve that goal.