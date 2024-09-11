49ers' McCaffrey misses week one due to injury, status for week two still uncertain
On Monday night, the San Francisco 49ers and the New York Jets capped off the opening week of the 2024 NFL season with a marquee battle on Monday Night Football, where the defending NFC champion 49ers defeated Aaron Rodgers’ Jets 32-19 to begin the season 1-0. However, one very big piece was notably absent from the game, as former Stanford Cardinal Christian McCaffrey was a late scratch due to a lingering injury.
Dealing with a calf injury since the early days of training camp, McCaffrey proceeded to miss the entirety of the preseason but the expectation would be that he would be ready to play come week one. However, around 90 minutes before kickoff against the Jets, McCaffrey was ruled out and third-year backup Jordan Mason got the start instead. When asked about the decision to keep McCaffrey out, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan mentioned that after speaking with him about how he was feeling, the safest bet was to hold him out so he wouldn’t risk reaggravating anything.
"Just the same stuff that was bothering him all week,” Shanahan said. “There was a little too much today, game-time decision. He came in, just talking to him about it, it was still there. Thought it was going to be smart to keep him out, and glad we did."
In his absence, Mason stepped up big time, carrying the ball 28 times for 147 yards and a touchdown while averaging 5.2 yards per carry, and was a big reason why the 49ers were able to come away with the win. With a short turnaround leading up to another game on Sunday, it is still uncertain as to whether or not McCaffrey will be ready to play in week two, with Shanahan saying that his status is dependent on how this week of practice goes.
“He didn't have a setback,” Shanahan said. “I mean, it was on and off throughout the week. He was able to practice throughout the week. It was always bothering him to a degree, and sometimes it goes away, sometimes it comes back. And today, it was bothering him a little too much to where we didn't feel good about it.”
With the win, the 49ers now get a massive momentum boost as they prepare to hit the road for the first time this season when they head to Minneapolis to take on the 1-0 Minnesota Vikings in week two. Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 10 a.m. (PT)/1 p.m. (ET) at U.S. Bank Stadium and will be broadcast live on CBS.