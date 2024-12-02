49ers McCaffrey suffers another injury
The return of a superstar may be short lived. It was a snowy night in Buffalo, New York when the San Francisco 49ers took on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football. Going into the game, the 49ers were expecting running back Christian McCaffrey to play a big role, with the weather conditions making it difficult to throw the ball. Unfortunately, while the night started off with McCaffrey being a major focal point, it ended with the 28 year-old superstar leaving the game and not returning, as he suffered a potentially serious leg injury early in the second quarter.
The start of the game saw McCaffrey look like the vintage CMC from 2023, as he had carried the ball seven times for 53 yards and was averaging over seven yards per carry, making the Niners' gameplan look like one that could work for them as they faced a tough Bills defense.
However, McCaffrey's night ended with just over 11 minutes to go in the second quarter when he took a pitch from quarterback Brock Purdy and as he was running right, he planted his leg awkwardly, leading to him going down without having any contact made. The play resulted in a five yard loss and after McCaffrey got up and quickly limped off the field to go the medical tent, it was initially reported that he was questionable to return.
But at halftime, it was determined that the injury was too severe for him to take the field, with 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan confirming to NBC's Sunday Night Football sideline reporter Melissa Stark that McCaffrey was indeed done for the night. Backup Jordan Mason, who has had a dominant season in place of McCaffrey, took over the duties as the main ball carrier and finished with 13 carries for 78 yards in the 35-10 loss.
After the game, Shanahan said in his postgame press conference that while it was not officially confirmed, as he will have tests later on Monday to determine the exact extent of the injury, McCaffrey's injury is potentially serious and could be one that keeps him out for the rest of this campaign. The initial fear is that the injury was sustained to the posterior cruciate ligament in his left knee (PCL).
"I think potentially [it's season ending]," Shanahan said to the media after the game via ESPN's Nick Wagoner. "I think PCL is usually a couple of weeks, but I'm not exactly sure yet."
McCaffrey's injury comes in the midst of a very frustrating season for the 49ers, who coming off an NFC championship and a Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, have looked like a shell of themselves, sitting at 5-7 and dead last in the NFC West while having dealt with a long list of injuries.
Returning in week 10, the last few weeks have been somewhat of a ramp up period with this game against the Bills looking like his season breakout. Shanahan also mentioned that losing McCaffrey after getting him fully back is one example of how frustrating football can be.
"It was frustrating," Shanahan said (via the Wagoner article). "He had a great week of practice and I could feel his urgency and stuff and thought he came out great, looking really good, and it looked like he just got his shoestring there. ... I hurt for him, and tough for our team not having him."
Now a longshot to make the playoffs, it will be interesting to see what the 49ers opt to do the rest of the season, and with McCaffrey potentially out of commission for these five games, it creates a tough situation for the team as they look to regain form and return to being the class of the NFC.