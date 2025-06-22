Expectations for Elic Ayomanor with the Tennessee Titans in 2025
The Tennessee Titans selected wide receiver Elic Ayomanor in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and the former Stanford star is ready to make his mark on the league and prove exactly why the Titans were smart to invest in him. But can the newest addition to Tennessee's receiving corps prove to be an impactful player right from the start?
The Titans are entering the season with a deep receiving room. Ayomanor will be in competition with Tyler Lockett, Calvin Ridley, Treylon Burks and fellow rookie Chimere Dike, among others, for playing time. But from the early looks of things, Ayomanor's performance during offseason workouts suggests that he could earn a substantial role in his first season.
During his time at Stanford, Ayomanor wasted no time in proving that he has all the makings to be a No. 1 receiver in college football, leading the Cardinal in all receiving categories both seasons that he played.
Missing his true freshman season due to an injury, Ayomanor burst onto the scene as a sophomore, catching 62 passes for 1,013 yards and six touchdowns, with his most memorable game being against Colorado, where he set a Stanford record for most receiving yards in a game with 294.
Ayomanor then followed that up with 63 catches for 831 yards and six touchdowns in his final season with Stanford in 2024, and despite seeing a small drop-off in numbers--attributed largely to inconsistencies at the quarterback position and trouble with the offensive line--Ayomanor still led the Cardinal in receiving and became a highly touted prospect.
If Ayomanor's college career was any indication, the Titans have found a good one. Standing at 6-foot-2 and weighing 206 pounds, Ayomanor's size makes him the ideal outside guy who can go pound-for-pound against any defensive back. Physical and athletic, Ayomanor can make pretty much make any play, and with a large catch radius, his drops will be kept to a minimum.
But in the NFL, with how much talent there is assembled on every roster, it can be hard for rookies to find the field. Ridley's 1,000 yard season in 2024 cements him as the No. 1 receiver once again in 2025, while Lockett's strong resume and veteran leadership more than likely cementing him as the No. 2, at least at the start.
That most likely means that Ayomanor will be competing for the No. 3 role, in what could end up being a very stiff competition.
The Titans are in prime position to surprise a lot of people in 2025, and the emergence of Ayomanor, whom the Titans traded up to select, could be a key for their season. If the Titans want to see any success this season, it will be extremely important that they play the guys who are best for right now and give the other players time to develop.
There's a real chance that Ayomanor may start the season lower on the depth chart, but his current trajectory has him on the fast track to being a big time player for the Titans' franchise for years to come. How much of an impact he'll have will be dictated by his role on the team in Week 1, but he's certainly someone to keep an eye on for both fans and opposing defenses.