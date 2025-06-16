Tennessee Titans WR Elic Ayomanor Receiving Early Praise With Strong Minicamp
When the Tennessee Titans drafted former Stanford Cardinal, Elic Ayomanor, he was picked with the expectation that he would provide depth to a deep receiving room, and maybe become a key contributor down the line. But from the early looks of it, it appears that Ayomanor may be viewed as more than a depth piece--he is considered a rising star.
While guys like Calvin Ridley, Tyler Lockett and Treylon Burks will most likely be the starters come Week One, Ayomanor's performance in minicamp has led to some excitement that Ayomanor will be able to be a true star in this league.
Bleacher Report writer Gary Davenport listed Ayomanor among his five underrated rookies article and mentioned that he has the potential to surprise a lot of people.
"Ayomanor is among the few receivers on the roster with the requisite height, weight and talent to play as the boundary X-receiver. His ball skills at the catch point will offer Ward a different type of receiver than he's been accustomed to throughout his collegiate career," Davenport said.
"The 22-year-old tracks the ball well and plucks it out of the air with strong hands, potentially showing a reliable red-zone threat. Calvin Ridley is the unquestioned WR1 for the Titans offense while veteran Tyler Lockett mans the slot position, leaving the X-receiver spot up for grabs. If Ayomanor takes his momentum from OTAs and minicamp into training camp, the role will be his to lose."
Even with a deep core, Ayomanor could find a path towards being a starter early on, and if not a starter, a high-end rotational piece.
Proving that he has all the tools to be a star--most notably during a 2023 game where he put his name on the map with a 294 yard performance against Colorado's Travis Hunter, Ayomanor could end up being a big part of rookie quarterback Cam Ward's development and play a big role in the Titans' return to playoff contention.
Redshirting his first season of college, Ayomanor only played two seasons at Stanford, but was the team's leading receiver in both seasons. As a sophomore in 2023, Ayomanor caught 62 passes for 1,013 yards and six touchdowns while in 2024, he caught 63 passes for 831 yards and six touchdowns, once again finishing a season as the Cardinal's top pass catcher. In total, Ayomanor caught 125 passes for 1,844 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Joining an NFL team where he wouldn't be considered the focal point of the offense from the start, Ayomanor could have a little time to acclimate to the NFL game, which should help him make a big impact with the Titans in 2025.