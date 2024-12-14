Former Stanford star receives a game ball for performance in win over 49ers
The Los Angeles Rams are cooking up something special, and a large reason for that is the strong performance of a legendary Stanford star. In Week 15 of the 2024 season against the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football, former Stanford kicker Joshua Karty delivered arguably the best performance of his rookie campaign, helping the Rams squeak by the 49ers 12-6 to extend their winning streak and all but eliminate San Francisco from postseason contention.
It was a rainy night at Levi’s Stadium, causing the game to be much more of a defensive battle, with neither offense able to score a touchdown. But thanks to the strong play of the Rams defense, they were able to hold the 49ers to a mere six points while Karty converted on all four of his field goals, including one late in the game to put the Rams ahead by six, creating a situation where the 49ers needed to drive down the field and score a touchdown in order to win.
After the game, Rams head coach Sean McVay gave a passionate victory speech, which included handing out a game ball to the rookie star, acknowledging that Karty’s clutch game was the key to victory.
A sixth round draft pick by Los Angeles in order to provide consistency to the kicker position, Karty’s rookie season has been up and down, but he has been very promising nonetheless, having made 21 out of his 26 field goal attempts (80.8%) and 29 out of his 32 extra point attempts (90.6%) while converting a long of 55 yards, showing off his powerful leg.
His 92 points rank 14th in the entire league and has been a big reason for the Rams current 8-6 record, after the team started the season off 1-4, they have gone 7-2 since their week six bye.
Currently in a tight NFC West race, primarily with the Seattle Seahawks, the Rams are now in the final stretch of the their season, where wins mean now more than ever and a player like Karty will need to really step up in order for the team to put themselves in the mix to make a Super Bowl run.