NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds Ahead of NFL Honors: Jaxon Smith-Njigba Favored

A Super Bowl champion will be crowned on Sunday, but there’s a chance that one Seattle Seahawks player will get some hardware before then.

Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the favorite to win the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year award this season, as he closed as a -3000 favorite in the odds at DraftKings. JSN is one of five finalists for this award along with Christian McCaffrey (SF), Drake Maye (NE), Puka Nacua (LAR) and Bijan Robinson (ATL). While Maye was a long shot when the odds for this award closed after Week 18, it is interesting that two players in Super Bowl LX are in the running for this honor.

The NFL will announce all 2025 season awards at the NFL Honors on Thursday night, and the Offensive Player of the Year may actually be one of the more interesting races.

While JSN closed as a massive favorite at the end of the regular season, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey may have a serious case.

CMC was a finalist for the league’s MVP award, which may mean that voters had him a little higher on some of their OPOY ballots.

Here’s a look at what the odds closed at from the regular season.

Closing Offensive Player of the Year Odds for 2025 Season

Award Finalists: Drake Maye (NE), Christian McCaffrey (SF), Jaxon Smith-Njigba (SEA), Puka Nacua (LAR), Bijan Robinson (ATL)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba: -3000

Puka Nacua: +1200

Christian McCaffrey: +7500

Bijan Robinson: +7500

Drake Maye: +10000

Jonathan Taylor: +20000

James Cook: +20000

Josh Allen: +25000

Matthew Stafford: +30000

Derrick Henry: +40000

George Pickens: +80000

Ja’Marr Chase: +80000

Saquon Barkley: +100000

Smith-Njigba finished the 2025 regular season with 119 catches for 1,793 yards and 10 scores, putting together one of the best seasons we’ve seen out of a receiver. However, one could argue that McCaffrey carried an even bigger workload.

He finished the season with 1,202 rushing yards and 924 receiving yards, carrying a San Fran offense that spent large chunks of the season without Ricky Pearsall, George Kittle and Brock Purdy.

While the betting market was leaning heavily towards JSN prior to the playoffs, I think CMC’s inclusion in the MVP finalists makes him a dark horse to watch in this market.

