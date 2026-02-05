NFL MVP Odds Ahead of NFL Honors: Matthew Stafford, Drake Maye Headline 2-Man Race

The NFL MVP race was extremely tight during the 2025 regular season, as Matthew Stafford and Drake Maye traded places as the favorite all the way up until Week 18.

On Thursday night, we’ll finally find out who actually is the league MVP, as it will be announced as part of the NFL Honors ahead of Super Bowl LX.

This year’s finalists included Josh Allen (BUF), Maye (NE), Stafford (LAR), Trevor Lawrence (JAX) and Christian McCaffrey (SF), but the betting odds tell us that this was a two-man race.

Stafford was -135 to win the award after Week 18 while Maye was +105, but no other player in the league was even close to contention in the betting market.

MVP bettors are looking to cash a ticket on Thursday night, so let’s take a look at the odds from the end of the regular season ahead of the announcement of the league’s MVP.

Closing NFL MVP Odds for 2025 Season

Award Finalists: Josh Allen (BUF), Drake Maye (NE), Matthew Stafford (LAR), Trevor Lawrence (JAX), Christian McCaffrey (SF)

Matthew Stafford: -135

Drake Maye: +105

Trevor Lawrence: +15000

Caleb Williams: +25000

Josh Allen: +30000

Sam Darnold: +40000

Bo Nix: +40000

Christian McCaffrey: +50000

CJ Stroud: +50000

Justin Herbert: +50000

Jaxon Smith-Njigba: +50000

Jalen Hurts: +50000

Baker Mayfield: +100000

After Stafford was named First Team All-Pro earlier this season , it furthered his case as the favorite in this market. Stafford led the NFL in touchdown passes and passing yards during the regular season, although his team did finish with a worse record than Maye’s Patriots.

New England won the AFC East and is now in the Super Bowl, but it’s important to remember that this award is based off of regular-season play, as the voting is done after Week 18.

Stafford will likely win, but there’s no doubt that Maye is going to be in the mix for MVP awards in the years to come. Outside of those two players, nobody else that was named a finalist to win MVP had shorter than +15000 odds to win the award this season.

