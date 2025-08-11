Highlighting Top Stanford Alum Performances from NFL Preseason Week 1
The 2025 NFL season is officially underway. Over the weekend, all 32 teams played their first preseason games, with the quest for a Super Bowl run at the forefront of every franchise's mind.
Once again, the Stanford Cardinal are well represented, with dozens of former Cardinal superstars suiting up for NFL teams this fall. And while the rosters are far from finalized, each former Cardinal will look to prove that they belong on the final 53.
And in Week One of preseason action, there were plenty of Stanford greats that showed out and put together great performances, helping their case to make the roster, or potentially even move up the depth chart. Here are the most notable performances from former Stanford football stars in the first week of the preseason.
Tanner McKee, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
After the Eagles traded Kenny Pickett to the Cleveland Browns this offseason, it left McKee as the new backup to Jalen Hurts heading into the '25 season. And while it was extremely likely that he would win the backup job regardless, this first game cemented his status as Hurt's backup.
Guiding the Eagles to a 34-27 win over the Bengals, McKee completed 20/25 of his passes for 252 yards and two touchdowns. McKee's next opportunity will be on Aug. 16 when the Eagles host Pickett's Cleveland Browns.
Davis Mills, QB, Houston Texans
Mills career in the NFL has been a very interesting one. A third round pick in 2021, he was the starting quarterback for the Texans for a majority of his first two seasons but has since become a backup quarterback now that the team has C.J. Stroud.
But as a backup, Mills has been very good and in the Texans' Week One loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Mills went 4/5 for 50 yards and a touchdown pass in limited action.
Trenton Irwin, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
Joining the Jaguars from the Cincinnati Bengals this offseason, Irwin is a part of the rebuild project in Jacksonville, where he will look to be a key depth piece for the offense. And in the Jaguars' 31-25 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week One, Irwin was the Jaguars' top receiver, catching four passes for 48 yards and one touchdown while averaging 12 yards per catch.
Irwin has played sparingly at receiver throughout his career and is mainly a special teamer, but he could prove to be a secret weapon for the Jags this season.
Josh Karty, K, Los Angeles Rams
A strong rookie season from Karty in 2024 cemented him as the Rams' long-term kicker, and he enters this season with no competition. In his debut game for 2025 on Saturday against the Dallas Cowboys, Karty was perfect, converting his lone field goal attempt from 37 yards out while making all four of his extra point opportunities.
The Rams have experienced major kicker issues in recent seasons, but if Karty continues to kick like he did last season, then the Rams will be in very good shape for the foreseeable future.
Elic Ayomanor, WR, Tennessee Titans
Ayomanor did not record a single catch on only two targets, but was mixing in with the starters, signaling that despite being a fourth round draft pick, the Titans view him as a very important piece of the puzzle this season.
A star at Stanford, Ayomanor brings a lot of physicality and length to the Titans' receiver room, giving rookie quarterback Cam Ward a very strong red zone threat. Ayomanor has all the tools to be a star and will get another opportunity to prove he should be higher up on the depth chart when the Titans take on the Atlanta Falcons on the road on Aug. 15.