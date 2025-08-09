Tennessee Titans QB Cam Ward Excited About Young Receivers
The Tennessee Titans open up their preseason schedule on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. (ET). This will be Titan fan's first chance to see Cam Ward under center, as head coach Brian Callahan has said that their starters will play every game during the preseason. Given that this is a young team, that seems like a great call.
There will also be a number of Stanford Cardinal fans that will be on the lookout for wide receiver Elic Ayomanor, who is expected to see his first game action as well. After their first joint practice session of the season (with Tampa Bay), Ward had some high praise for his receivers, including Ayomanor.
Ward was asked what he has learned about Ayomanor and Chimere Dike specifically, and told reporters, "Those two guys are going to come up big for us this year, and I'm happy that I'm playing with them and not against them." He also mentioned their physicality and speed, according to Titans Wire.
Pairing Ward with Ayomanor could be a lethal combo, with both players coming out of the ACC. Ward will also give Ayomanor a quarterback that is more consistent in the pocket and can make the more difficult throws. Stanford has not had consistent offensive line play of late, which has led to the consistency of their QB play also slipping.
While the Titans are not predicted to win a ton of games in 2025, they have certainly made some improvements to the roster, especially on the offensive side of the ball. This season will be about building up their relatively new core group of players to get them ready for the future. Three big pieces of that future are Ward, Dike, and Ayomanor.
Just a week ago, Ward made headlines by calling the offense "mid" at that point, and while there was a lot made of that, it sounded more like he was frustrated with his own play and that he wasn't where he wanted to be personally, rather than him taking a shot at the coaches, his teammates, or however else people wanted to spin that soundbite. This is still a developing team, and Ward is fully aware of the timeline they are on.
Dike was selected by the Titans in the fourth round of this year's NFL Draft with the No. 103 overall pick, while Ayomanor was taken in the same round, but at No. 136 overall. Both figure to be on the team's final 53-man roster ahead of the season as well.
The Titans will open up their regular season schedule in Denver against the Broncos on September 7, with kickoff scheduled for 1:05 p.m. (PT).