Drake Maye Provides Update on His Shoulder Injury Ahead of Super Bowl LX

Drake Maye’s injured shoulder has been the topic of plenty of discussion leading up to the Patriots’ clash against the Seahawks in Super Bowl LX. On last Friday’s injury report, Maye was listed as a DNP due to right shoulder soreness, as well as an illness, and was officially ruled questionable for this Sunday’s Super Bowl.

When asked about the shoulder injury during Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday, Maye said that he’s feeling better.

“I threw a good bit,” Maye said. “I threw as much as I would in a practice and felt great. I’m looking forward to getting back out there on Wednesday and Thursday for practice again.”

Maye was later asked again about his shoulder while on stage alongside Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold. Maye reiterated he was feeling fine, though he balked a bit when asked if he was at 100% health.

“Feeling great,” Maye said, before repeating that same line when asked if he was “100%.”

Q: “How are you going into Super Bowl Sunday?”



Drake Maye: “I feel great”



Q: “100%?”



Drake Maye: “Feeling great”

That’s the same sentiment that was repeated by just about anyone who was asked about Maye’s injury status, including Patriots coach Mike Vrabel and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. All indications are that Maye will be a go for Sunday’s game, which, of course, will be the biggest game of his career.

