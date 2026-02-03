Super Bowl Referee Betting Trends and Stats (Familiar Face for Patriots)

The Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots will ultimately decide who wins Super Bowl 60, but they won’t be the only people who have a say. Like it or not, refereeing is a part of the game, and looking at who will be making those crucial decisions could have a betting impact on Super Bowl 60.

Let’s take a look at who is officiating Super Bowl 60 on Sunday and how the Seahawks and Patriots have fared with them as referees.

Super Bowl 60 Referee Assignment

Shawn Smith’s crew will be in charge for Super Bowl 60 between the Seahawks and Patriots.

Along with Smith as the referee, we have umpire Roy Ellison, down judge Dana McKenzie, line judge Jlian Mapp, field judge Jason Ledet, side judge Eugene Hall, back judge Greg Steed, and replay official Andrew Lambert.

This will be the first time that Smith will be officiating in a Super Bowl. He started his career in 2015 as an umpire and has been a referee since 2018.

Smith’s crew does have some Super Bowl experience, though. Ellison and Hall have both officiated in three, Steed in two, and McKenzie in one.

Seahawks Record with Referee Shawn Smith

Smith has officiated 13 Seahawks games in his career, but none since last October against the Giants. Seattle is 7-6 in those 13 contests, going 1-2 with Smith as an umpire and 6-4 as a referee.

He was the referee in one previous Seahawks playoff game, back in 2020 when Seattle took down Philadelphia 17-9 in the Wild Card round.

Patriots Record with Referee Shawn Smith

Smith has officiated only 11 Patriots games in his career, but New England will be familiar with him after he was the referee for the 28-16 win over the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round just a few weeks ago. They are now 7-4 in those 11 games.

That was the second time he officiated a Patriots playoff game, with the first also coincidentally coming against the Texans in a 34-16 win for New England.

Seahawks vs. Patriots Odds for Super Bowl 60

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Seahawks -4.5 (-115)

Patriots +4.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Seahawks -238

Patriots +195

Total

45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.