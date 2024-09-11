Notable performances from Stanford football alums in week one of the NFL season
Week one of the NFL season is officially over as a new year is now in full swing. The first week of the new campaign brought on a lot of excitement, with many of the games coming down to the wire. This year, many former Stanford Cardinal alums have found themselves on 53-man rosters, where their journey of living out the dream of being an NFL player continues. With week one now over and week two nearly here, we take a look back at the most notable performances from the Cardinal greats currently in the pros.
Michael Wilson - Arizona Cardinals
In his second year in the league, Wilson is now one of Arizona’s starting receivers where despite only catching one pass for five yards, the one pass he caught was a touchdown, helping the Cardinals stay in it until the very end against the Buffalo Bills despite losing 34-28. With a tough test against the Rams at home next week, the Cardinals passing game will most likely be very busy against a good Los Angeles defense.
Elijah Higgins - Arizona Cardinals
Kyler Murray is surrounded by a plethora of young weapons this season, with the second year tight end Elijah Higgins expected to take on a much bigger role in the Cardinals’ offense this year. In the loss to the Bills, Higgins caught two passes for 12 yards, averaging six yards per catch. Despite a small sample size, Higgins showed a lot of promise and could see himself getting even more targets as the season goes on.
Drew Dalman - Atlanta Falcons
In what was Kirk Cousins’ first game as the starting quarterback of the Atlanta Falcons, Dalman served as the starting center where out of the two times that Cousins got sacked, Dalman gave up one as the Falcons fell 18-10 to the Pittsburgh Steelers. A big piece to the offensive line, Dalman will lead the unit in keeping Cousins protected.
Casey Toohill - Buffalo Bills
In Buffalo’s 34-28 win over the Arizona Cardinals, Toohill played sparingly, but made two tackles while lined up as defensive end. While listed as the third left defensive end on the depth chart behind Greg Rousseau and Dawuane Smoot, Smoot currently being out with an injury has opened up some more rotational minutes for Toohill in the interim, which he will look to take advantage of.
Trenton Irwin - Cincinnati Bengals
In a 16-10 loss to the New England Patriots, Irwin caught one pass for six yards on two targets. Usually a return specialist as well, Irwin did not get the opportunity to return any punts or kicks in the game this week.
Dalton Schultz - Houston Texans
Signing a three-year extension with the Texans this past offseason, Houston cemented Schultz’s status as the team’s starting tight end and as another weapon for Stroud where in week one, he caught all three of his targets for 16 yards. He also provided added blocking help for the Texans offensive line.
Justin Reid - Kansas City Chiefs
Reid was injured for part of training camp, but he was fully back and healthy for week one, putting together a dominant defensive performance in the Chiefs’ 27-20 win. In the game, Reid finished second on the team in tackles with nine while leading the way with the most solo tackles, picking up eight. A key part of the defense, expect to see Reid be an impact player week after week.
Joshua Karty - Los Angeles Rams
Going through multiple kickers last year, the Rams selected Karty in the sixth round of this year’s draft hoping that he would bring consistency to the position for the Rams. And in week one, Karty instilled even more confidence that he was the right choice to win the starting job out of camp, as he made all of his kick attempts, converting his first-ever NFL field goal from 41-yards out before making his second field goal of 26-yards. He also made both of his PAT attempts on the night. Karty was as consistent as they come for Stanford during his college days and if he can keep that up in the pros, then he will have a long career in the NFL.
Colby Parkinson - Los Angeles Rams
Parkinson’s first game as the starting tight end for the Rams was a solid one as the fifth year pro caught four passes on five targets for 47 yards, while also showing his strong blocking skills, helping running back Kyren Williams have a solid day.
Jake Bailey - Miami Dolphins
In the 20-17 win over the Jaguars, the Miami Dolphins had a strong day on offense, but Bailey still saw some action, punting the ball four times for 198 yards and three punts that were pinned inside the 20. Averaging 49.5 yards per punt, Bailey’s longest punt of the day was 57 yards.
Harrison Phillips - Minnesota Vikings
Named a captain for the Vikings this season, Phillips has evolved into a crucial player on the Vikings’ defensive line, developing the reputation as being a dominant run stopper. But in week one, Phillips also showed that is very good at getting to the quarterback, tallying a sack in the Vikings 28-6 victory over the New York Giants. In addition to his sack, he also had five total tackles, one solo tackle, a tackle for loss, a QB hit and a pass defended.
Austin Hooper - New England Patriots
Hooper wasted no time in asserting his presence in New England, catching two passes for 31 yards on four targets, leading the team in receiving yards for the game with his longest catch being 16 yards. While listed as the No. 2 tight end behind Hunter Henry, the Patriots run a lot of two tight end sets, making Hooper a very valuable piece to that offense as well.
Paulson Adebo - New Orleans Saints
The Saints defense showed up big time against the Carolina Panthers, holding them to only 10 points en route to the 47-10 victory, with Adebo playing a big part where as a cornerback, he finished the day second on the team in tackles, making five total tackles (four solo) with a pass defended as well. Coming off of a career year last year, Adebo will continue to be a big part of the team this season.
Bobby Okereke - New York Giants
Despite losing 28-6, Okereke continued to be the key cog at linebacker that he always is, making three tackles (two solo) while also recovering a fumble. It may be a rebuilding year for the Giants, but Okereke will look to keep being the star that he is.
Solomon Thomas - New York Jets
In the Jets 32-19 loss to the 49ers on Monday Night Football, Thomas made four tackles (three solo) while being a rotational piece on the defensive line. A good run stopper, Thomas provides solid depth to the interior line and with Aaron Rodgers healthy again, will look to help lead the Jets to the playoffs.
Thomas Booker IV - Philadelphia Eagles
As a rotational defensive tackle, Booker made one tackle in the Eagles 34-29 win over the Green Bay Packers in Sao Paulo. Now in his third season in the NFL, Booker is using this year to finally cement himself as a key piece to Philly’s defense.
Curtis Robinson - San Francisco 49ers
With McCaffrey out, Robinson was left as the only former Cardinal on the 49ers who played this week, and despite seeing limited action on defense, he still made one solo tackle. He was also a starter on special teams.
Zach Ertz - Washington Commanders
Over the last couple of seasons, Ertz has dealt with injury issues, eventually leading to the Arizona Cardinals releasing him in November of last year which caused him to join the Detroit Lions practice squad. But not only is Ertz back on an active roster, he is once again a starter, being named Washington’s starting tight end to open up the year, bringing an established veteran to help the new-look Commanders. In week one, Ertz caught three out of his four targets for 28 yards. Providing another weapon for rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels to throw to, Ertz’s value this season could end up being underestimated.