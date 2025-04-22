San Francisco 49ers a Fit for Former Stanford Linebacker?
The San Francisco 49ers are in limbo. With a massive exotus this offseason that saw numerous key players leave, the 49ers will need to figure out a new identity in 2025, with more questions than answers surrouding the team heading into the fall.
But with the NFL Draft set to begin on Thursday, the 49ers could look to replace one of their biggest losses with none other than former Stanford standout linebacker, Gaethan Bernadel.
Among the losses that the 49ers endured, there is arguably no loss greater than losing linebacker Dre Greenlaw. Considered the heart and soul of the 49ers defense, along with Fred Warner, losing Greenlaw puts the 49ers in a position where they will have to act fast if they want to replace some of that energy and fire that he brought.
But, it is quite possible that the franchise may not have to look that hard if they draft Bernadel.
Leading Stanford in tackles both seasons that he played for the program, Bernadel has proven time and time again that he is a playmaker. The 49ers, who run a 4-3, typically use three linebackers. But since they shift their scheme a lot, they would sometimes use only two linebackers-- having only Warner and Greenlaw man that spot.
While losing Greenlaw may force the Niners to shift things up, Bernadel's ability to fly around the field makes him the type of player that could be a nice plug and play for Greenlaw.
Bernadel's size is also the ideal fit for the 49ers defensive scheme. San Francisco's defense is relatively more complex as in many cases, the linebackers have to be just as competent in pass coverage as they are at making tackles.
That is why the 49ers typically have interest in smaller built linebackers. Greenlaw, who stands at six-feet, 230 pounds and Warner, who stands at 6-3, 230, are both on the leaner side and provide major athleticism to that position. Bernadel, who is 6-1, 227, fits the ideal build for a typical 49ers linebacker.
One thing about drafting Bernadel is that they can most likely wait until later in the draft to do so. Projected to be a late round pick if he even is drafted, many analysts label Bernadel as being small and not athletic enough to be an impact starter at linebacker, with some even going as far to say that special teams may be his best bet.
But the 49ers are known for developing talent and turning them into stars. Warner, while a star at BYU, was a third round pick before evolving into one of the NFL's best linebackers during his time with the 49ers. Greenlaw, a former fifth round pick, is expected to be the face of the defense on his new team, the Denver Broncos.
So if Bernadel is not valued very high by other organizations, but the 49ers believe he can be a good fit, they could look to fill needs elsewhere before taking Bernadel late in the hopes that he ends up being the steal of the draft.
Whatever the case may be, Bernadel could be the ideal choice when it comes to finding a player that has what it takes to replace a high caliber player like Greenlaw.