Stanford Football to Have Three Representatives in Super Bowl LIX
In two week's time, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will battle it out for all the marbles, with the winner hoisting the Lombardi Trophy and going into the 2025 season as the reigning champions. But for Stanford, this year's game is extra special as no matter what, a former Cardinal will be a Super Bowl champion when it is all said and done.
Three former Cardinal players will be in the Super Bowl this year, with the Eagles having two representatives and the Chiefs having one. For the Eagles, those players will be quarterback Tanner McKee and defensive lineman Thomas Booker. For the Chiefs, safety Justin Reid will once again participate in the big game, playing in his third straight Super Bowl since signing with the Chiefs back in 2022.
McKee, who will serve as a backup to starting quarterback Jalen Hurts, has had an impact on the Eagles' journey back to this game, despite getting limited action. With Hurts sidelined with a concussion for the final two games of the regular season and backup Kenny Pickett also suffering an injury in relief, McKee was forced to play in the two games, throwing for 323 yards with four touchdown passes and no interceptions while completing 66.7% of his passes.
As for Booker, a former fifth round draft pick in the 2022 draft, he spent a majority of the season as a rotational depth piece on the defensive line, appearing in all 17 games and finishing with 18 total tackles and a sack.
However, he has yet to record a stat in the postseason, with the Eagles instead keeping a much tighter rotation and wanting to keep the duo of Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis in the game as much as possible.
Reid, who once again was one of the stars of the Chiefs' defense, will be one of the most important players on the field in the Super Bowl. One of the marquee players of the defense, where the six-foot-one safety leads the defensive backfield, Reid's performance could be a major difference maker against a well-balanced Philadelphia offense that has the ability to be punishing in the passing game, while star running back Saquon Barkley makes the rushing offense arguably the top unit in the league.
In his third season as a Chief after coming over from the Houston Texans, Reid finished with 87 total tackles and two interceptions, helping the Chiefs defense stay as the class of the NFL, just like it has been during the recent run of glory.
Reid, who will be a free agent following the game, has made a case for himself to earn another large contract, whether that is with Kansas City or elsewhere.
This year's Super Bowl could be an interesting one, with both teams having dominated their conference all season long. It will be a tough battle and could come down to the very end, but whoever comes out on top will get to say that all of their hard work since July has paid off royally.