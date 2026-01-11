49ers vs. Eagles: Live Scores, Updates, and More From Sunday’s NFC Wild Card Contest
The Eagles will welcome the 49ers to Philadelphia for a 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff.
In this story:
The 2025 NFL playoffs will continue on Sunday afternoon in Philadelphia as the Eagles will welcome the 49ers to Lincoln Financial Field.
San Francisco comes into this one at 12–5 as the NFC’s No. 6 seed, falling short of its goal of winning the West over Seattle. The Eagles, meanwhile, won the NFC East at 11–6 and are the conference’s No. 3 seed.
We’ll have you covered here at Sports Illustrated all game long with live scoring updates, commentary, and more!
49ers vs. Eagles: Wild-Card Round Scores, Updates, and More
More NFL on Sports Illustrated
Published