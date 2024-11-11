Stanford legend McCaffrey returns to the 49ers lineup, leads them to win
The long awaited return of Christian McCaffrey did not disappoint. On Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Stanford legend Christian McCaffrey made his season debut for the San Francisco 49ers and wasted no time in making his presence known, helping the 49ers earn the 23-20 win and come off of their bye week on a high note.
Missing the 49ers’ first eight games due to bilateral achilles tendinitis, McCaffrey had his 21 day practice window opened up in the week leading up to this game. After a solid set of practices in which he felt no pain, he was activated and made available for Sunday's game, experiencing action for the first time since the Super Bowl in February, McCaffrey carried the ball 13 times for 39 yards, averaging 3.0 yards per carry.
He was also extremely effective in the passing game, providing quarterback Brock Purdy with yet another trusted playmaker, catching six passes for 68 yards, including a big 30 yard play in the fourth quarter in which a high-arching, floater by Purdy found a wide open McCaffrey and helped put the 49ers in scoring range late in the game.
The return of McCaffrey adds another layer to the 49ers offense, with the team looking to return to dominant form and go on another run with an eye towards the Super Bowl. Winning this game puts them back over .500, with a 5-4 record, and catapults them up in the playoff standings in what is a deep NFC conference. With games against teams such as the Packers, Bills, Lions and Cardinals, being even closer to full strength comes at a good time.
Now back in the win column, the 49ers will begin to shift focus onto their next game, where another win will go miles in helping them reach their first goal of winning the NFC West and officially clinching a playoff spot. On the schedule for this upcoming week is another game against a division foe, this time returning home to face the Seattle Seahawks, a team that they beat on the road on Thursday Night Football in week six by a score of 36-24. Kickoff for their second meeting of the season will be at 1:05 p.m. (PT).